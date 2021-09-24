eToro launches DeFi portfolio, offering investors instant diversification into several major DeFi cryptoassets

LONDON, March 23 / PRNewswire –

eToro, the global multi-asset investment platform, today launched a DeFi portfolio that offers investors long-term exposure to key projects in the DeFi ecosystem and enables them to become part of one of the most innovative developments in finance.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is a movement aimed at bypassing traditional financial intermediaries by moving financial services to the blockchain. Rather than just decentralizing transactions (as with Bitcoin), DeFi aims to decentralize larger parts of the financial industry. This is achieved through smart contracts, that is, snippets of computer code that make it possible to carry out complex transfers and agreements on the blockchain without the need for approval from a central authority.

EToro’s DeFi portfolio includes eleven DeFi cryptoassets: Ether (ETH), Uniswap (UNI), Chainlink (LINK), Aave (AAVE), Compound (COMP), Yearn.finance (YFI), Decentraland (MANA), Polygon (MATIC), Algorand (ALGO), Basic Attention Token (BAT) and Maker (MKR).

Dani Brinker, Head of Portfolio Investments at eToro, comments: “DeFi is one of the most talked about innovations in the financial world, with thousands of new cryptoassets emerging in the past few months. But for those who don’t have the time, the white papers Studying any asset can make the market seem like a minefield. By bundling a selection of cryptoassets into a DeFi CopyPortfolio, we do the heavy lifting and enable our clients to get involved and spread the risk across a variety of cryptos. “

eToro Portfolios offer investors ready-made, fully-allotted exposure to a variety of market themes. The eToro portfolios are long-term investment solutions that offer diversified exposure without management fees by bundling multiple assets according to a defined methodology and using a passive investment approach.

“Decentralized financing is a blockchain-based form of financing that does not rely on central financial intermediaries such as brokers, stock exchanges or banks to offer traditional financial instruments, and instead uses intelligent contracts on blockchains,” explains Brinker. “Both smart contract blockchains and a selection of leading protocols are included in the portfolio, so you can immerse yourself in every corner of DeFi – from Uniswap to Yearn and beyond – without having to spend hours researching. We take advantage of the unique position from eToro as an innovator in the crypto sector to review these projects and update the allocation and methodology as the process progresses. “









Initial investment starts at $ 1,000, and investors can access tools and charts to track the portfolio’s performance while eToro’s social feed keeps them updated on developments in the DeFi sector. DeFi is one of over sixty portfolios available on eToro.

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform that enables people to increase their knowledge and wealth as part of a global community of successful investors. eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of opening up global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in an easy and transparent way. Today eToro is a global community of more than 23 million registered users who share their investment strategies with others; and anyone can follow the approaches of those who have been most successful. The simplicity of the platform allows users to easily buy, hold and sell assets, monitor their portfolio in real time, and transact whenever they want.

Investing in cryptocurrencies is not regulated in some EU countries and the UK. No consumer protection. Your capital is at risk.

eToro is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission in Europe, the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in Australia.

This announcement is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice, personal recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell financial instruments. This material has been prepared without considering the investment objectives or financial situation of any particular recipient and does not meet legal or regulatory requirements to encourage independent research. Any reference to the past or future performance of any financial instrument, index or packaged investment product is not and should not be viewed as a reliable indicator of future results. eToro makes no representations and assumes no liability for the accuracy or completeness of the content of this publication.

