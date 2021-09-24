Friday, September 24, 2021
Ethereum price forecast: Ether recovery on feet of clay

By Hasan Sheikh
Ethereum Chart (daily)

Investing.com – The minus since the beginning of September has widened this week after the ether crossed the neckline of a massive shoulder, head and shoulders (SKS) pattern defined by the highs at $ 3,334 / 4,024 / 3,672 drops below $ 3,100. This was accompanied by a crash to $ 2,670, where a band from the 100- and 200-day line ultimately offered a catchment area.

In the following days, there was a powerful backlash against the broken neckline, but it seems to be able to withstand the current buyer pressure. After all, the Ethereum price is bouncing off this hurdle to the bottom, which is likely to put a heavy damper on the bulls’ turnaround efforts.

Since crypto trading is extremely tech-heavy due to the lack of viable fundamental valuation models, the possible failure at the striking resistance at $ 3,100 cannot be given enough importance. Why? Because the previous downward wave could easily continue due to the latest price development.

From the amount of around $ 800, or 28 percent. The price target in this case is $ 2,025.

On the way to exhausting the price target, Ethereum should not fall below support that should not be underestimated. For one, there is the 50% Fibo at $ 2,865, followed by the 100-day line mentioned above. The ultimate holding mark is the 61.8% Fibo together with the 200-day line at around $ 2,600.

Below the latter support, there is not much left that could stop the price decline, which is why one should be careful not to reach the falling knife here.




Relief would bring the Ethereum rate a quick retake of the 50-day line at $ 3,305. However, in order to be able to look north again permanently, you need at least one increase over the right shoulder at $ 3,700.

Note: This article does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell assets. The article also does not purport to predict the development of the Ethereum price. It is only a subsequent comment on the Ether development, the Ethereum investors about the latest crypto news and the technical starting position of the should inform.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.


Hasan Sheikh
