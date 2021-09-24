Ethereum mining: an app makes it easier than ever

The Ethereum mining app Thorg is supposed to make a lot of things easier. Even transaction fees should be reduced by the Golem Network.

Along with Bitcoin, Ethereum is the most famous cryptocurrency in the world. Their price even rose more rapidly than that of the industry leader recently. Similar to Bitcoin, Ethereum uses the blockchain system.

Right behind Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) is probably the most famous cryptocurrency in the world. In some respects, the system from developers Vitalik Buterin, Gavin Wood and Jeffrey Wilcke is still behind some of its competitors, but it seems to be more popular today than ever before. That makes it all the more interesting for many Ethereum mining. Instead of reading yourself through the complicated nuances first, you can simply read the Mining app Thorg take advantage of.

Ethereum: mining app makes a lot of things easier

With Ethereum mining, you use the processing power of your computer to process transactions. For every completed transaction you will receive a reward in the form of ETH. For this to be worthwhile, you not only need a decent performance, but also the right software. It is not always easy to use for laypeople. But that should change with Thorg.

There are a number of different ways to mine ETH on your PC. Platforms like the Golem Network can help you expand your resources quickly without piling up unnecessary hardware. “Since this is not a regular miner or a mining scheme, but a different proposal for unused machines and their computing power, there are no direct competitors so far”, Decrypt quotes Piotr Janiuk, CEO of the Golem Network.

The specific advantage of the Thorg mining app is that you can use it to avoid high fees for transactions that normally occur in Ethereum mining.

What you need for Thorg

In order to be able to operate Ethereum mining without any problems, Thorg has the following system requirements:

Windows 10 or higher

6GB + graphics card

In fact, you don’t really need any more, as the focus of the mining app is mainly on your graphics unit. The Golem implementation and the Yagna daemon are the heart of Thorg. Yagna was developed with lightness in mind, so there are no other requirements besides the operating system.

