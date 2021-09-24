

Ethereum falls 10% – the bears take command



Investing.com – traded $ 2,776.05 on the Investing.com Index on Friday at 1:11 PM (11:11 AM GMT), down 10.09%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage loss since September 24th.

The recent downward momentum pushed Ethereum’s market cap to $ 327.16B or 17.72% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Ethereum’s market capitalization was $ 479.29 billion.

In the last 24 hours of trading, Ethereum was quoted in a range between $ 2,775.83 on the lower side and $ 3,158.38 on the upper side.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum’s value has dropped 19.78%. The average trading volume of Ethereum in the last 24 hours of trading was $ 20.35B or 18.25% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 trading days, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 2,659.7112 on the downside and $ 3,539.5015 on the upside.

From the current price, Ethereum is 36.42% away from the record high, which was marked on May 12 at $ 4,366.10.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 41,573.6 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.13%.

Tether was up 0.03% on the Investing.com Index to $ 1.0010.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 784.92 billion or 42.51% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Tether was last at $ 68.65 billion or 3.72% of the total market capitalization.