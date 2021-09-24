Friday, September 24, 2021
Ethereum: Bad mood – that will be uncomfortable

By Hasan Sheikh
At the end of the week, the air on the crypto market is thick and prices are collapsing again across the board. The trigger is once again the Chinese government, which is about to take another swipe. The chart image of Ethereum is now clearly clouding over. Investors put their hopes in these important brands.

China is once again spoiling the mood of crypto investors. The central bank classifies crypto currencies such as Bitcoin, Ether and Co. as illegal and prohibits all services from trading to token issuance. Of course, investors don’t like this at all, so it is hardly surprising that prices collapse across the board.

The price slide is particularly severe for Ether (ETH), the number 2 in terms of market capitalization. The price collapses by over eleven percent and there is no end in sight. On the contrary: The price is making great strides towards the support at $ 2,651. Nearby, at the psychologically important $ 2,600 mark, is the GD200.

ETH daily chart in USD

If this support zone cannot stop the price decline in the coming hours and days, worse threatens, as a sell signal is generated if the value falls below this level. The price could continue to drop to the next round mark at $ 2,500.

The nerves of cryptocurrency investors are being tested again. At ETH, the situation is currently the most critical, because on the one hand the price discount of over eleven percent is the largest among the top 5 coins and because the chart is clearly damaged. If the support on the GD200 does not hold up, the situation will worsen.

Note on conflict of interests:

The chairman of the board and majority owner of the publisher Börsenmedien AG, Mr. Bernd Förtsch, has taken direct and indirect positions on the following financial instruments mentioned in the publication or related derivatives that benefit from the price development that may result from the publication: Ethereum.


