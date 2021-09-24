ETH futures are more popular with large investors than Bitcoin

The “weak demand” for the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin is causing institutional investors to turn their attention to Ethereum. This is what the investment bank JP Morgan says.

According to the investment bank, investors are betting on Ethereum futures instead of Bitcoin futures. That means: The interest of major investors in the second largest cryptocurrency has increased.

That swing in interest is a “setback for Bitcoin,” according to a Business Insider report on Thursday, citing a note from the bank. Bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) traded below the price of bitcoin this month, the report said.

JP Morgan justifies this with “weak demand from institutional investors”.

How much can Ethereum be worth?

Bitcoin futures refer to investors making bets and trading contracts that relate to the future price of the cryptocurrency – rather than the actual asset itself. It’s a huge market, and interest in it is greater than the spot -Trading (where investors buy and sell the cryptocurrency Bitcoin) in terms of the cash invested.









For example, the 24-hour volume for spot trading at Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, is currently $ 23 billion. Futures trading is currently $ 65 billion.

Investors can get into futures trading on most major cryptocurrencies, but the largest assets by market capitalization – Bitcoin and Ethereum – are the most popular contracts for trading. This is seen as a great way for old school investors to get involved in the crypto market without having to deal with buying and storing the actual cryptocurrency. That can still be done for more traditional investors confusing and arduous be.

JP Morgan now states in its investor note that the interest in Ethereum futures is on a “Healthier demand for Ethereum compared to Bitcoin by institutional investors” indicates. This refers to large organizations (like hedge funds) that have huge amounts of money to play with.

When the demand for Bitcoin is high, futures tend to trade at a higher price than the cryptocurrency. However, according to data from the CME, this was not the case in September.

Instead, investors have been keeping an eye on Ethereum since August. The 21-day average of the Ethereum futures premium rose 1% more than the price of the asset, JP Morgan reports.

But despite the interest in futures, both cryptocurrencies are struggling. Bitcoin is down 7% over the past week and is trading at $ 44,840. Ethereum, on the other hand, is down 12% according to CoinGecko data and is now at $ 3,152.

