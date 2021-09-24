Error facilitated the attack on the Ariana Grande concert

In 2017 there was a terrorist attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. An investigation report has now cited serious security deficiencies as the reason.
the essentials in brief
- A terrorist attack occurred at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in 2017.
- An investigation report has now revealed serious security deficiencies.
- In addition, the members of the security service did not react correctly.
According to an investigation report, serious security deficiencies have facilitated the deadly terrorist attack on the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in 2017. Several opportunities to save lives had been missed, investigating commission chief John Saunders said on Thursday.
Members of the security service would not have reacted correctly. In addition, the foyer of the Manchester Arena was not completely covered by cameras, and no police officers were stationed there.
The attack claimed 22 victims
In the attack on May 22, 2017, a man known to the police detonated an explosive device after a concert by the singer. And thereby dragged 22 concert-goers to their deaths, including several young people and children. Hundreds of people were injured or traumatized.
Saunders stressed that the terrorist Salman Abedi was responsible for the attack. As well as his brother, who was sentenced to life imprisonment. Saunders said the assassin should have been identified as a threat in good time.
“If that had happened, Abedi would probably have detonated his device anyway. But the loss of life and the number of injuries would most likely have been lower. “
Saunders gave several examples. For example, a security guard cast off an eyewitness who spoke to him about the suspicious behavior of the later assassin. Two police officers also took a two-hour meal break and drove to a snack bar several kilometers away.
More on the subject: