Economist calls Bitcoin a “Nobel Prize-winning diversification strategy”

The feasibility of Bitcoin as an investment option is very controversial. Market analysts disagree as to whether the asset is a good investment for a portfolio. Others merely noted that the asset gives investors an opportunity to diversify into riskier investments. You are bolstering an already conservative investment portfolio.

The latter mindset was outlined in a recent report by The Economist on the opportunities offered by an extremely volatile asset like Bitcoin. In his report, the author analyzes Harry Markowitz’s 1952 Nobel Prize-winning work in the Journal of Finance. Markowitz, a young economist who was considered a genius at the time, formulated what is now known as “modern portfolio theory”.

The report breaks down a composite investment portfolio into a portfolio that contains both risk-free and highly volatile assets. If one asset fails, the others are left to make up for the loss the former left behind. At the same time, the integrity of the returns in the portfolio is preserved. Additionally, Markowitz noted that the risk associated with an asset like Bitcoin isn’t necessarily the most important thing. Rather, it is volatility that makes such a risky asset an important addition.

Removing volatility entirely from a portfolio will undoubtedly result in lower returns. This is mainly because the less risky it is, the lower the return on an asset. Take an investment like bonds as an example. The yield on bonds is usually 1-5% per year, sometimes even less, as bonds are relatively safe investments. For investors looking for a higher return, volatile investments are a must. This is where assets like Bitcoin come into play.









Bitcoin returns speak for themselves

Although Bitcoin’s returns are very volatile, they have been proven to be worth the risk this investment brings. Bitcoin fully embodies the theory put forward by Markowitz in his essay. An important addition to a portfolio with high and reliable returns. Its returns also play an important role in the inclusion of the asset in any portfolio. Despite seemingly regular price fluctuations, the returns on the asset have outperformed almost all investment mechanisms known today.

The theory is that a portfolio contains an, albeit small, proportion of volatile assets. The Economist points to the investment strategy of hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones, which he revealed earlier this year. Jones stated that he holds about 5% of his entire portfolio in Bitcoin. Given that Jones is a seasoned investor, it is not unreasonable to say that the portfolio is highly diversified. And that diversity also includes such a volatile asset as Bitcoin.

The report adds that any balanced portfolio currently requires a bitcoin position of around 1-5% of the total value. Not only because of the high returns on the asset, but also because of the fact that portfolios with a bitcoin position of only 1% have a better risk / reward ratio compared to portfolios with no bitcoin investments.

In conclusion, the report notes that it remains unclear what is the driving force behind Bitcoin returns. And investors have yet to be clear about whether the asset is “salvation or damnation”. However, neither side is likely to hold 1% of their assets in Bitcoin, ”the report said.