Duchess Meghan reads from her book to children in Harlem

Harry and Meghan paid a visit to high school students in Harlem on Friday. The Duchess read to the children from her book “Our Bank”.

During their stay in New York City, Duchess Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, paid a visit to a school in Harlem on September 24th. Meghan read to students from the second grade from her book “The Bench”, as reported by the US magazine “People”.













“I wrote this when we had just had our little boy. And I haven’t read it to any other children than you,” Meghan told the kids. On photos posted on Twitter can be seen that Harry sat down with the children. Show other recordingshow the prince and duchess hug the students dearly. A short clip can also be seenMeghan and Harry posing for a class photo with the second graders.





Children’s book will be published in Germany in November





“Our Bank” has not yet appeared in Germany. The children’s book is to be published in German on November 9th. The Sussexes have been married since May 2018. A year later, their son Archie was born. In June 2021, their second child, little Lilibet, was born.

Harry and Meghan previously visited Ground Zero during their stay in New York and paid their respects to the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack. The next itinerary includes a visit to the “Global Citizen Live” concert in Central Park on Saturday.









