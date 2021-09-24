Friday, September 24, 2021
Drunk Nicolas Cage flies out of Las Vegas restaurant

By Vimal Kumar
As he once did in his role as a drinker in the film “Leaving Las Vegas”, Hollywood star Nicolas Cage recently tried to drown his worries in alcohol in a restaurant in Las Vegas until he was complimented by staff at the place for bad behavior. The newspaper “The Sun” reported on the incident.




The incident is said to have happened last week. The video footage from “The Sun” shows how the 57-year-old actor was escorted from the restaurant “Lawry’s Prime Rib” near the famous Las Vegas Strip.

The eyewitnesses told the newspaper that, according to restaurant staff, Nicolas drank expensive whiskey and tequila before he became aggressive. In the video, the movie star is sitting barefoot on a sofa in leopard pants and flip-flops and screaming. Then he tries unsuccessfully to slip into his sandals for a while and leaves the restaurant at the request of an employee. He was then prevented from getting back into the restaurant by the woman at the entrance.

A source told The Sun: “We were in that bar at Lawry’s when we noticed what we first thought was a homeless man who was completely drunk and noisy.”

The visitors to the restaurant, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the newspaper that the actor was completely devastated and got into an argument with the staff:

“He yelled at people and tried to get involved in a fight, and then the staff told him to go,” said an eyewitness.

As a result, one of the regulars is said to have brought him home.

According to the newspaper, it is not the first time that Nicolas has recently been filmed drunk in public. This could be due to the emotional roller coaster ride this year, in which Nicolas Cage married for the fifth time and lost his mother Joy Vogelsang.

Vimal Kumar
