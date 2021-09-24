Double position: Former Bitcoin critic Kevin O’Leary wants to focus more on cryptocurrencies in his portfolio | news

Forex in this article

O’Leary plans to expand its crypto position to seven percent by the end of 2021

Investing in Bitcoin, Ethereum and USD Coin

Regulators could give the crypto market a boost

The days when Kevin O’Leary demonized Bitcoin as “worthless” and “garbage” are long gone. When the investor known from the US show “Shark Tank” talks about Bitcoin and other digital currencies today, his words sound very different. In mid-September he told CNBC that he was “bullish with regard to cryptos” and that he wanted to more than double their share in his personal portfolio by the end of the year.



O’Leary bets on digital currencies

“I want to raise my risk position in crypto – currently at three percent – to seven percent by the end of the year,” said the prominent investor, according to “CNBC”. In an interview with Bitcoin advocate Anthony Pompliano, available on O’Leary’s YouTube channel, the chairman of O’Shares ETFs goes one step further: “I think by the end of the year and above all crypto assets , it’s going to be a seven percent allocation – it could go as high as 20 if I wanted to, “said O’Leary. – Trade Bitcoin with Plus 500 – that’s how it works. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should carefully consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. – The prerequisite for this, however, is that the performance is right, added the investor, who is also nicknamed “Mr. Wonderful”.



In an interview with Pompliano, Kevin O’Leary also revealed that he has long since stopped investing in Bitcoin. “I’ve gone beyond Ethereum and Bitcoin. I have a pretty big position in USD Coin right now,” said the prominent investor. He was also currently negotiating about entering some other assets from the crypto industry. This is only possible because regulators in numerous countries have started to change their stance on cryptos, O’Leary added. This enabled him to “build an allocation in a compliant way”.











O’Leary: Regulators will recognize cryptocurrencies as an asset class

How important it is for him to comply with the requirements of the regulatory authorities in the field of cryptocurrencies, the Shark-Tank investor said in mid-September on the “CNBC” program “Capital Connection”: “I do not want to be involved in crypto when regulators say it’s not ok, “said O’Leary. “I can’t afford to stand apart, I can’t afford not to be obedient,” he added. He is not alone with this attitude: “None of us from the financial sector want to play cowboys on this matter,” he said with conviction.



However, it is only a matter of time before US regulators recognize cryptocurrencies as an institutional asset class, the investor told CNBC. He also wrote on Twitter that this matter is not about “if”, but “when”.



Its not a matter of if regulators will approve #cryptocurrencies its when. Until then they will not be adopted by financial instructions that have no choice but to be compliant. However that is the opportunity! https://t.co/tMIKiJVwYw – Kevin O’Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) September 13, 2021

However, if regulators in the US one day allow institutional investors to call Bitcoin an asset and launch Bitcoin ETFs, O’Leary sees enormous potential for the entire crypto market. Because then more financial companies could get into the market, so there would be trillions of dollars waiting to come on board when regulators finally take this step, said Mr. Wonderful, according to CNBC. For Bitcoin alone, he predicted “purchases worth another trillion dollars”. Because for the former Bitcoin critic, one thing is clear: “This is not going away, this is the new asset class” – and one day it will be on an equal footing with stocks, bonds and the like.

