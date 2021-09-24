DoorDash invests in Flink (valuation: 2.1 billion) – CoachHub takes over MoovOne – Mitratech buys Alyne

The #DealMonitor, our overview of investments and exits, offers all deals of the day on working days. Today it’s about Flink, Wingcopter, the plate, Climatiq, Secfix, Tune Insight, Mitratech and Alyne, CoachHub and MoovOne, Roomle and Homag Group, Grover and HomeToGo.

In the current #DealMonitor For September 23rd we will take another look at the most important, most exciting and most interesting investments and exits of the day in the DACH region. All deals from the previous days are large and clear # DealMonitor archive.

INVESTMENTS

Nimble

+++ The US delivery service DoorDash, which recently wanted to get into the Quick Commere high-flyer Gorillas, is now investing “several hundred million dollars” in the Flash supermarket Flink together with old investors such as Northzone – see manager magazin and Bloomberg. The valuation should be around 2.1 billion US dollars – so Flink is now a unicorn. “The entry of the US giant Doordash is bad news for Delivery Hero: CEO Niklas Östberg, who wants to join Gorillas, actually wanted to merge Gorillas and Flink. But Doordash’s entry now thwarted these plans, ”continues manager magazin. Delivery hero investor Prosus, the sovereign wealth fund Mubadala (Abu Dhabi) and US investor Bond (Airbnb, Uber) only invested 240 million US dollars in Flink in the summer. The valuation at that time was around 900 million. Behind Flink are mainly Christoph Cordes (Fashion4Home, Home24), Oliver Merkel (Bain & Company) and Julian Dames (Foodora). More about Flink

Wingcopter

+++ Uber founder Garrett Camp is investing an undisclosed amount, probably a seven-figure amount, in Wingcopter via Expa. The Hessian startup that develops transport drones for humanitarian and civil applications was founded by Tom Plümmer, Jonathan Hesselbarth and Ansgar Kadur. Xplorer Capital from Silicon Valley and the Hessian donor Futury Regio Growth Fund as well as Futury Ventures and Hessen Kapital recently invested 22 million US dollars in Wingcopter. More about Wingcopter

the plate

+++ The Berlin financier Atlantic Food Labs, Village Global, GE Ventures and some angel investors are investing 1.3 million US dollars in the plate – see tech.eu. The Berlin food startup, which was founded by Nadine Erk and Isabell Weiser in 2021, positions itself as a “creator platform for the culinary world”. The founders write about the concept: “Our mission is to give creative control back to the cooks who inspire thousands to enjoy the satisfaction that comes with creating delicious food”.

Climatiq

+++ Now official: The Berlin financier Cherry Ventures is investing around 2 million in Climatiq together with some angel investors such as Paul Forster and Jens Lapinski. The young company, which was founded by Hessam Yosef Lavi, Philipp von Bieberstein and Isis T. Baulig, relies on software to manage, record and offset the CO2 balance. The website says: “A complete data toolkit to guide your company’s journey to net-zero”. We reported on the investment in the insider podcast in mid-July.

Secfix

+++ Business angels such as Torsten Sturm, Heinz Raufer and Reinhard Wick (founders of hotel.de), Heinrich Arnold, Paul Taffee, Sarah Wolff and Andrea Lederer invest a six-figure sum in Secfix, previously known as requestee. The Berlin startup, which was founded by Fabiola Munguia and Grigory Emelianov in 2021, wants to “help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to automate their IT security and compliance quickly and easily”.

Tune Insight

+++ Wingman Ventures invests in Tune Insight. The Lausanne-based startup, founded by Juan Troncoso Pastoriza, Romain Bouyé, Frederic Pont and Jean-Pierre Hubaux, aims to help companies make better decisions. “Tune Insight software orchestrates secure collaborations on sensitive data between organizations. We allow them to extract collective insights, while each organization remains in full control of its own data, ”said the startup on its own behalf.









MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

Alyne

+++ The American company Mitratech, a provider of software for law and compliance, is taking over Alyne. The Munich startup, which was founded in 2015 by Matthias Danner, Manuel Reil, Stefan Sulistyo and Karl Viertel, tries to take the horror out of regulatory issues. RegTech supplies its customers with software that gives them an overview of which regulatory and legal requirements they currently have to meet. Alstin Capital and Hannover Digital Investment already invested around 3 million euros in the startup in 2018. In total, more than 4 million flowed into Alyne. Alstin Capital held around 16.5% of the company. Hannover Digital Investments around 15%. The founders also had a share of around 15% each at the time of the exit. More about Alyne

MoovOne

+++ The Berlin coaching startup CoachHub is taking over the French competitor MoovOne. “The takeover strengthens the European position in digital coaching – CoachHub’s position as the world market leader in this area is strengthened,” the company announced. CoachHub was launched in 2018 by the serial founders Yannis and Matti Niebelschütz (MyParfüm). Managers and employees of companies can talk to coaches via the Coachhub app, and the algorithm suggests suitable ones. Draper Esprit, RTP Global, HV Capital, Signals Venture Capital, Partech and Speedinvest recently invested another 80 million US dollars in the Berlin coaching platform. A total of 130 million has already flowed into the start-up company. “By the end of the year, the two companies together will employ more than 500 people,” said the takeover. More about CoachHub

Roomle

+++ The Homag Group, a company for integrated solutions in furniture production, takes over the majority of Roomle. The startup from Linz, which emerged in 2014 from the Albert Ortig Linz digital agency Netural, focuses on the topic of 3D furniture configuration. Roomle founder Ortig remains managing partner of Roomle. Aws Gründerfonds, OÖ HightechFonds and Michael Grabner Medien have invested in Roomle in recent years.

STOCK MARKET

Grover

+++ The Berlin company Grover, which rents out entertainment electronics in particular, is considering a SPAC IPO – see FinanceFWD. The company does not comment on the report. The English investor Fasanara Capital has recently provided Grover with around 1 billion US dollars as part of what is known as asset-backed financing. In addition, the start-up expanded its Series B financing round to 100 million. Grover’s investors include JMS Capital-Everglen, Augmentum, Viola Fintech, Seedcamp, Circularity Capital, coparion and Samsung Next. The Berlin startup was founded in 2015 by Michael Cassau. As early as 2020, the grown-up, which employs 275 people, secured so-called asset-backed financing in the amount of 250 million euros. More about Grover

HomeToGo

+++ The Berlin holiday home broker HomeToGo has gone public via SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company). With the takeover by the shell company Lakestar SPAC I, behind which the well-known investor Klaus Hommels is in particular, the company was able to collect around 250 million euros. “About 37% of SPAC shareholders returned their papers and did not exchange them for shares in the new company. With that HomeToGo took in only 250 instead of the originally expected 350 million euros ”, writes Der Aktionär on the SPAC-IPO. The construction of HomeToGo has cost around 66.6 million euros so far. In the pre-Corona year 2019, things went well for the company: The turnover of the small travel group rose to 73.3 million. The loss rose to 22.3 million. For the Corona year 2020, the company points to “a slight increase in sales”. In the past few years, $ 150 million has flowed into HomeToGo – from Lakestar, among others. The donor recently held around 4% of the company. More about HomeToGo

Attention! We look forward to tips, information and hints on what we should take up in our #DealMonitor. Write us your suggestions either in the traditional way by e-mail or use our “silent post“, Our mailbox for insider information.

Startup jobs: Looking for a new challenge? In ours Job Market you will find job advertisements from startups and companies.

Photo (above): azrael74