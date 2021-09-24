Dogecoin (DOGE): Support from AMC and Elon Musk

Adam Aron asks the Twitter community whether AMC should also accept Dogecoin after Bitcoin, Ethereum and Co., Elon Musk votes in favor and demands lower fees.

As BTC-ECHO already reported, AMC wants to accept some crypto currencies as a means of payment in the future – Bitcoin should be followed by Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. That was exciting if only because AMC Entertainment is the largest cinema chain in the world and with this offer enables everyday use of cryptocurrencies in a large market. Now the CEO of AMC, Adam Aron, triggered a real Dogecoin wave when he asked for opinions from the Twitter community asked. In one post he wrote:





I want your serious opinion with this Twitter poll. Towards the end of 2021, AMC will accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for online payments. In my Twitter feed, I am asked to accept Dogecoin as well. Do you think AMC should look into the possibility of accepting Dogecoin? Adam Aron

Adam Aron didn’t seem to be able to believe that this poll was seen by 4.2 million people within 24 hours. His conclusion from the survey was in another tweet:

140,000 votes, 77 percent for “Yes”, 23 percent for “No”. Obviously you want AMC to accept Dogecoin. Now we have to find out how we can offer that. Stay tuned! Adam Aron

Elon Musk is also doing the honors

However, a special participant in the survey caused even more excitement. As Aron announced, none other than Elon Musk responded to his survey. Aron:





I never thought I would ever experience that. Elon Musk liked my Dogecoin Twitter poll. If you’re reading this tweet too, Mr. Musk, I congratulate you on Tesla and SpaceX. I have strived to be an innovator all my career, but you sir, you are the epitome of that before anyone else.





Adam Aron

I never thought I would see this day. @ElonMusk liked my Dogecoin Twitter Poll tweet. If you happen to see this tweet too Mr. Musk, congratulations on Tesla and SpaceX. I have strived to be an innovator my entire career, but you sir are the epitome of innovation above all others. pic.twitter.com/rIW6OpOnYL – Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) September 22, 2021

Musk increases the pressure

The multi-billionaire also likes the announcement that Aron will now consider something with AMC. However, there have not yet been any further direct reactions. Instead, Musk urged Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus to lower fees. His rationale for this “super important” step is that it would make things like “buying cinema tickets profitable”. This demand seems to have made further waves: Markus now asked the node operators to update to Dogecoin Core 1.14.4. This update, released in August, is said to require lower fees by default. It also optimized previous performance and fixed some bugs.

That all “dog coin” courses are influenced by the statements of Musk, aka the Dogecoin godparent, is meanwhile widespread knowledge. Meanwhile, Dogecoin benefits from the dogefather’s statements: The price has risen by 6.27 percent in the last 24 hours.



