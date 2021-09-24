Does pregnant Kylie Jenner reveal the baby gender here?

Did Kylie Jenner, 24, indirectly reveal her baby’s gender? A few weeks ago, the former Keeping up with the Kardashians protagonist made public that she and rapper Travis Scott (29) are expecting their second child. Some fans are already sure that this time it will be a boy. At least titled Kylie her daughter Stormi Webster (3) last as her “favorite girl” – maybe because she is going to have a son now? Now the entrepreneur made another hint!

on Instagram published Kylie a picture from a photo shoot with her daughter for her baby care series “Kyliebaby”. Both wear light blue clothes on it – for many fans this is a clear indication that the 24-year-old is actually expecting a boy. “Somebody’s going to have a baby boy” and “It’s obviously going to be a boy” are just two of the many comments in which users suspect the gender of Kylies To have recognized offspring. In addition, there are many blue hearts in the comments column.

In an earlier one CodeList-Survey too Kylies the first alleged indication of the baby’s gender, 76.4 percent of the participants said that they believe the influencer was really pregnant with a boy. Only 23.6 percent thought that Kylie gives birth to another girl.









Stormi Webster in August 2021

Kylie Jenner, September 2021

Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi

