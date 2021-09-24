DJ Khaled and Fat Joe create a joint OnlyFans account

By Leon Schäfers on 08/21/2021 – 3:14 PM

OnlyFans is changing its guidelines and terms of use – and that has caused a lot of discussion in the last few days. According to this, the online platform wants to ban “sexually explicit content” from October 1st, even though this content has contributed significantly to OnlyFans’ international success. Tyga was also one of the many creators who have built a considerable additional pillar with the help of the platform. The US rapper now announces on Instagram that he will set up his own competitor platform in response to the change in OnlyFans guidelines.

Myystar: Tyga competes with OnlyFans

Tyga announced his online platform “Myystar” (now streaming on Apple Music) with a video on Instagram. The video shows how he logs into his OnlyFans account, only to go to the profile settings and delete his account immediately afterwards. After an explosive transition, the Myystar logo emerges. In the caption, Tyga compares Onlyfans with his own platform and comes to the conclusion that it should be viewed as more futuristic and of higher quality.

You can watch the video here:

You can already apply to become a creator on the official website. There is also a reference to the press release, according to which the platform should be launched in October – that is, in exactly the month in which OnlyFans will update its terms of use. In addition, it becomes clear which exact unique selling points and advantages MyyStar will have over OnlyFans:

“In contrast to the 20% at OnlyFans, this new platform will only withhold 10% of the income from the creators. In addition to the subscription content, creators will have the opportunity to sell NFTs of the Ethereum blockchain as well as features relevant to the music industry . “







For the design of the platform, Tyga is said to have teamed up with Ryder Ripps, who was most recently involved in the branding of Travis Scott’s “Cactus Jack” and Kanye West’s “Donda”. In an interview with Forbes, Tyga also explains that with his project he now wants to give hope to people whose source of income threatens to collapse due to the new OnlyFans guidelines. Nevertheless, Myystar should not be intended exclusively for sexual or revealing content: creatives from the fields of podcast, comedy, sports or music should also be allowed to create their accounts there.

Tyga’s OnlyFans career

The Influencer Marketing Hub website ranked Tyga among the top earners on OnlyFans. According to this, Tyga took fourth place among the most successful creators of the platform behind Cardi B, Bella Thorne and (ironically his own ex-girlfriend) Blac Chyna. But Tyga had also brought wild moves: Last year he caused a stir among his fans with a picture of his genitals. He also founded the modeling agency Too Raww at the end of last year, with which he wanted to help people achieve success on OnlyFans. It remains unclear whether he will also offer these services for his own platform.

Tyga founded the modeling agency Too Raww at the end of last year, with which he wanted to help people achieve success on OnlyFans.

