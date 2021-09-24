Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” from October 21st. on Blu-ray, in the HD steelbook and in 4K on Ultra HD Blu-ray

It’s official: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment will be the action adventure on October 21, 2021 “Jungle Cruise” (USA 2021) in this country in retail stores. The film by Jaume Collet-Serra, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, appears on Blu-ray disc, in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray as well as on DVD. The US major has also given the HD version of the film the release as “Limited Steelbook Edition”. Details on technical features and equipment are not yet available, but should – just like last with “Free Guy” (USA 2021) – to be submitted shortly. We already know from the USA that we are looking for Ultra HD Blu-ray English Dolby Atmos sound expected. In German, however, we expect the usual sound in Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 format. We will inform you separately about the final technical features and the bonus material. The cover packshot of the products, on the other hand, are already known and pre-order is also possible.

Contents: In a London library, the archaeologist Dr. Lily Houghton (E. Blunt) on an ancient artifact that could reveal the way to the legendary Tree of Life. Driven by the premature death of her parents, she and her brother McGregor (J. Whitehall) set off for South America, where they suspect their destination is in the middle of the Amazon Delta. Once there, however, the two of them are urgently dependent on an experienced captain who can maneuver them safely through the torrent and the dangers of the jungle – and meet the experienced river ship Captain Frank (D. Johnson), who has spent the last few years securing them To create mini-adventures for tourists. After some negotiations, Frank finally agrees to join Lily on her adventure. However, it is not only important to always be one step ahead of a competing German expedition, but also to defy the unpredictable perils of the jungle – and even more so the centuries-old guardians of the tree who want to protect the secret of the magical plant at all costs … (pf)

Available from shops in Germany from October 21, 2021: