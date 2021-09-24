Disney + Day 2021: This content is available for the 2nd birthday

On Friday, November 12th, 2021, the Walt Disney Company is hosting Disney + Day – a global celebration of the streaming platform’s second birthday. On the occasion of the celebrations, Disney + is making some new films and series available to its users – at no additional cost. Among other things, the hit movie “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” is celebrating its streaming premiere, and “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne Johnson is also moving from VIP access to the normal Disney Plus program. In addition to the reboots listed below, Disney announced previews and exclusive clips of upcoming titles.

Disney Plus annual subscription





Series, films and documentaries are available at Disney + in one subscription. You stream on up to four devices at the same time. With the annual subscription you save around 16 percent.

New products for Disney + Day 2021