Disney + Day 2021: This content is available for the 2nd birthday

Friday, September 24, 2021
By Sonia Gupta
On Friday, November 12th, 2021, the Walt Disney Company is hosting Disney + Day – a global celebration of the streaming platform’s second birthday. On the occasion of the celebrations, Disney + is making some new films and series available to its users – at no additional cost. Among other things, the hit movie “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” is celebrating its streaming premiere, and “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne Johnson is also moving from VIP access to the normal Disney Plus program. In addition to the reboots listed below, Disney announced previews and exclusive clips of upcoming titles.

New products for Disney + Day 2021

  • Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings
  • Jungle Cruise
  • Not home alone again: A reinterpretation of “Kevin Home Alone”
  • Olaf presents: Short film series with the snowman from “The Ice Queen”
  • Ciao Alberto: Pixar short film with the characters from “Luca”
  • The Simpsons short filmthat pays tribute to the Disney + brands
  • Boba Fett Special: A special that celebrates the origins and legacy of the legendary “Star Wars” bounty hunter
  • Marvel special: An exciting look into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at Disney +
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum: The first five episodes of season two (National Geographic)
  • Dopesick: An original series with Michael Keaton


Sonia Gupta
