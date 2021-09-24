Disney changes contracts for all stars · KINO.de

Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney appears to have brought about initial changes in the company’s policy. The group is now changing the contracts for its stars.

Due to Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney, the studio is heading in a new direction with regard to the contractual agreements. As a result of the hustle and bustle of the media surrounding the complaint about the actress’ income, studio boss Bob Chapek recently spoke up with some news.

You can find “Black Widow” and other Marvel films at Disney +: Here you can secure your subscription

At Goldman Sachs’ 30th Communacopia Conference, Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed a few words about the company’s future, as Deadline sums up. In a short speech, Chapek spoke about adapting the contracts for the stars:

“You have to remember that these films were made three or four years ago and those contracts were made three or four years ago. Then will [diese Filme] published in the midst of a global pandemic that accelerates a second dynamic, namely that of changing reception behavior. Right now we’re sort of trying to put a square peg in a round hole by having a contract that will result in a film and which will eventually be released under completely different circumstances. […] Ultimately we will [diese Umstände] keep in mind as we enter into our future talent contracts and ensure that this is taken into account. But right now we have this kind of position where we’re trying to do justice to the talent. […] We believe and will continue to believe that our talents are our most valuable asset. And as always, we will reward them fairly in accordance with the terms of the contract. “

Would you like to know what else Marvel’s Phase 4 has to offer? In our Video do you find out:









kino.de News – Bodyguard gets remake

Will there be more lawsuits against Disney?

Last July, Black Widow actress and producer Scarlett Johansson caught the public eye by accusing Disney of costing her millions of dollars in breach of contract. Because the revenue agreed in the contract did not include the funds obtained via Disney + VIP access, which, according to Johansson, constitutes a measure contrary to the contract.

In addition to “Black Widow”, other blockbusters intended for the cinema have landed directly on Disney +. These include the real-life adaptations “Mulan”, “Raya and the Last Dragon”, “Artemis Fowl” as well as “Cruella” and “Jungle Cruise”. While Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit, other actors, such as Dwayne Johansson and Emma Stone, announced that they would not take legal action against the company. Even if there have been no further lawsuits so far, the “Black Widow” actress, according to Chapek’s words, has nevertheless achieved an initial success with regard to future contracts.

How well do you know your characters from the Disney movies? Now prove your knowledge to us in our quiz:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook. You can also follow us on Flipboard and Google News.