Dick like Dick Cheney: what happened to Christian Bale?

Oh, you big egg: Christian Bale is hardly recognizable. The Oscar winner, heartthrob and former “Batman” actor has pecked himself up – but not without reason.

Christian Bale is known to give everything for his roles. From the muscle pack to the emaciated factory worker, he has already changed his body. And now? Now he has put on a lot of pounds, as can be seen in his recent appearances in public. After all, he plays former US Vice President Dick Cheney in the film “Backseat”. And the now 76-year-old politician was not exactly skinny at the time.

Somehow you have him in your head: Christian Bale 2012, when he played “Batman” for the last time in “The Dark Knight Rises”.





(Photo: imago / Cinema Publishers Collection)

Cheney is considered the most powerful vice president in US history. The biopic is supposed to be about his years in this office between 2001 and 2009 and will hit theaters in 2018. How he has grown for the role, Bale revealed a few weeks ago in an interview with the “Independent”: “I just ate a lot of cake,” joked the actor in the conversation.

Many roles – many faces

The 43-year-old looks completely different in the western “Hostiles”, which premiered in September and will be released in cinemas in the USA these days. In it, Bale is assigned as US Army Captain Joseph J. Blocker to accompany the Cheyenne elder Chief Yellow Hawk to die in the sacred tribal area in the north.

One of the many roles that Bale has played in his 30-year acting career was “Patrick Bateman” in “American Psycho” in 2000. To do this, he had to train himself properly. For the 2004 film “The Machinist”, he again lost almost 30 kilos in order to be able to play an emaciated, sleepless factory worker. Bale was in top physical shape again when he was seen as “Batman” in “The Dark Knight” in 2008. Without muscles, but also with a stomach, he shone in 2013 in “American Hustle”.