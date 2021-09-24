Denzel Washington, Laurence Fishburne and Clive Owen on TV today

Tonight is just right for friends of action entertainment, or for those of you who like to end the working day with a bit of humor. All in all, it’s really worth turning on the TV today, but see for yourself, because here are our TV tips:









Clive Owen dances Denzel Washington on the nose

In the fourth collaboration between director Spike Lee and Denzel Washington, Washington faces Clive Owen in Inside Man, who pretends to rob a bank. Detective Keith Frazier (Denzel Washington) is entrusted with the management of the case and must now do everything possible to free the hostages from the clutches of the hostage-takers around Dalton Russell (Clive Owen). Shot in just 39 days, the thriller became a huge international box-office hit. With a production cost of 45 million US dollars, it grossed 185 million US dollars worldwide. Director Spike Lee was awarded the Black Movie and the Black Reel Award for this. If you are into high-quality thrillers, this evening will get your money’s worth.

Where: Nitro

Nitro When: 8:15 pm

Ethan Hawke needs Laurence Fishburne to survive

Fans of the tough action film paired with a good thriller will get their money’s worth with Das Ende – Assault on Precinct 13, the remake of John Carpenter’s Assault. The word “Fuck” is uttered 127 times and there is no other squeamish treatment here either. The police officer Jake Roenick (Ethan Hawke) is supposed to take over the last shift in the 13th station, because it is to be closed afterwards. But when the gang boss Marion Bishop (Laurence Fishburne) is brought to the station, the quiet evening turns into a dangerous situation for everyone involved. Good action entertainment, a first-class cast and an intelligent thriller – that guarantees a successful TV evening.

Where: Tele 5

Tele 5 When: 8:15 pm

Alexander Fehling is not in the mood for the Stasi

The first feature film, We wanted to go to sea, by the German student Oscar winner Toke Constantin Hebbeln is about friends who are turned into enemies by the system of the GDR dictatorship. The two dock workers Cornelis Schmidt (Alexander Fehling) and Andreas Hornung (August Diehl) want to join the GDR merchant navy as sailors at Rostock harbor in 1982. But Andreas convinces Cornelis to work with the State Security. The two are supposed to spy on their friend Matthias Schönherr (Ronald Zehrfeld), as he is apparently planning to leave the GDR. Those who already liked The Life of Others should not miss this gripping German drama. Unfortunately, this pearl of German television entertainment can be seen very late on ARD, but it is definitely worth staying up late or programming the recording.

Where: The first

The first When: 00:45 a.m.

Which movie are you not going to miss tonight?