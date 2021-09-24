Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in Oscar form

After films with Afro-American themes were largely ignored at the Oscars in the past two years, three works are in the Oscar race in 2017. One of them is “Fences”, the film adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same name by August Wilson.

In addition to a nomination in the premier class “Best Film”, the script and actors Denzel Washington (Best Actor) and Viola Davis (Best Supporting Actress) also have a chance of an Academy Award. Davis is a favorite in her category and has already been awarded a Golden Globe for her performance in “Fences”.









The film is set in Pittsburgh, USA in the 1950s. Troy Maxson (Washington) works for city cleaning and has been married to Rose (Davis) for the last 18 years. Troy tries to give his wife, their son Cory and their adopted daughter Raynell (Saniyya Sidney) a comfortable life despite a small salary and everyday racism.

Broken dream of a career as an athlete

As Cory spends more time in football training at school and hopes for a career as a professional athlete, there are increasing conflicts with his father. This had once played successfully in the Negro Leagues baseball, but a great career was denied him; a disappointment that still gnaws at him and that he wants to spare Cory.

In the relationship with Rose, too, cracks become visible and long-repressed problems come to the surface. And the more Troy loses control of his family, the harder he tries to get his way through with all means.

“Fences” will be released on February 16, 2017