dAppStore and Summit 2021 Revelations Delight ADA Investors From Investing.com







Investing.com – In the run-up to the 2021 Summit, the IOHK announced that there will be a Plutus dAppStore. This offers users the opportunity to get a quick overview of which dApps are already available for the ADA blockchain.

The aim is to offer the developers of dApps a platform to publicize their projects based on the Cardano ecosystem.

In this context, certification for third-party dApps is also planned. This is the only way that end users will develop enough trust to access decentralized applications. In addition to automatic tests of the developed logic, the certification will also include a manual smart contract audit.

The dAppStore is basically available to all developers, regardless of whether there has been a successful certification. Ultimately, the wheat should be separated from the chaff by including a transparent evaluation system. Should this be so technically sophisticated that purchased reviews are almost impossible, this would undoubtedly be an important milestone.

The launch of the dAppStore is not yet known and anyone who has closely followed the Cardano announcements in the past few months knows that keeping forecasts is not that precise. There wouldn’t be much to see on the platform anyway, because functional dApps are in short supply.

Where are the Cardano dApps?

Cardano made the blockchain smart-contract-enabled with the Alonzo upgrade on September 12, but the state-based EUTXO design prevents a token from being used by multiple agents at the same time.









The so-called simultaneity problem currently still poses considerable problems for developers. So that dApps really get going and there is something to see in the dAppStore, a kind of model solution is required that can be transferred to all projects pending development.

For more information on the simultaneity problem, see the article:

In any case, the upcoming Cardano Summit 2021 should be exciting, as Sidney Vollmer, who is responsible for branding and communication at Cardano, promises. He stated that the partnerships announced at Summit 2021 “will blow the community away.”

Cardano technical levels

At this point in time, the Cardano is posting a gain of 2.51 percent at an ADA price of $ 2.3249. This brings the cryptocurrency to a market capitalization of $ 74.27 billion.

On the daily chart, the ADA rebounded from the recent low around $ 1.9132, around both the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement (rally from $ 1.02 to $ 3.09) and the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement at 2 To overcome, 06 dollars and 2.30 dollars.

Should it come to a daily closing price above the immediate support of $ 2.3052, further gains can be expected towards the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of $ 2.6085.

On the other hand, if the daily closing price does not succeed above the 38.2 percent Fibo Retracment, the 50 percent Fibo Retracment at $ 2.06 will provide support.

From Marco Oehrl