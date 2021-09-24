Crypto Space Gets Next Broadside From China By Investing.com







Investing.com – If everything in the last few hours had stabilized in the cryptocurrencies, there was a significant setback in the last few minutes. Iron wind is blowing against the crypto universe once again from China. As a result moved forward , and from their recovery highs.

Bitcoin loses in 24-hour trading according to Investing.com price data 3.83 percent to $ 42,321. At around 9 a.m. on Friday morning, the world’s most important cryptocurrency by market capitalization was still trading at $ 45,112.

Ethereum, which is in second place in the table of the most important cryptocurrencies, got it even worse. It fell by more than 8 percent and was last listed at $ 2,861. With the failure at the $ 3,100 mark, the market leader in the smart contract area is now threatened with greater losses. Ultimately, this only has to be interpreted as a retest. A calculated target price of $ 2,025 can be derived from the reversal formation.

The native cryptocurrency of the Cardano blockchain, which attracted attention in mid-September with its much-noticed Alonzo upgrade and the associated smart contract integration, is not so strong. lost 4.57 percent in value to $ 2.13 by 12:07 p.m. CET.

China once again caused price losses in the crypto space. The Chinese central bank reiterated its tough stance on Bitcoin on Friday, CNBC reported. All activities with digital currencies are illegalsaid the People’s Bank of China. The overpowering central bank from the Middle Kingdom threatened the crypto-traders will crack down on the market.

On its website, the PBoC wrote that services that include trading, order matching, token issuance and virtual currency derivatives are strictly prohibited. Foreign crypto exchanges that offer services in mainland China are also illegal, CNBC reported, citing the contribution of the Chinese central bank.

“Foreign crypto exchanges that use the Internet to offer services to residents are also illegal financial activities.”







“Financial institutions and payment institutions that are not banks are not allowed to offer services for activities and transactions in connection with virtual currencies,” added the bank, repeating statements made in the past.

It is not the first time that China has fired against Bitcoin & Co. Virtual payment methods have long been a thorn in the side of the Beijing government. The measures are correspondingly harsh. In addition to the ban on banks and financial service providers from offering services that have to do with crypto payment methods, there has also been a ban on trading in crypto payment methods since 2017. Finally, the government took action against the mining industry in the country. The plug was pulled on huge server farms, which led to the closure of the bitcoin mining pools in the Middle Kingdom and ultimately to a collapse in bitcoin mining activities.

