Comedy series with Nicolas Cage: “The Art of Swearing” – Media

As is well known, what is forbidden only becomes more attractive. Cursing in the English language, and in the American region in particular, is therefore a different thing from the disdainful German scolding, a cultural practice of importance that should not be underestimated. You start at least with the highly entertaining first season of the series The history of swear words to understand.

Actor Nicolas Cage welcomes the Netflix series as a crazy gentleman in the fireplace room, ready to lead his viewers through the history, meaning and future of great English swearwords. First he strikes out to a mighty primal scream: Fuuuuuuuuck! The first of the six episodes is about the most powerful and beautiful of all bad words in English: Fuck. No other is so creatively applicable and so diverse in its meaning. “Fuck is Tom Hanks of swear words,” explains the fabulous comedian Nikki Glaser, “it can be and do anything and it never gets on our nerves.”

This is proven very convincingly by the language experts who have their say in the series: linguists, including a dictionary author, who campaigned for the word “bitch” in the Duden equivalent of Merriam-Webster to be replaced by its original meaning (“female dog “) a few years ago its insulting use as a denigration of women was finally added. In addition, comedians like Sarah Silverman, Nick Offerman, the same Nikki Glaser or London Hughes. The latter is British and confirms: Nowhere can you shock with swear words as beautifully as in the USA. The series is garnished with funny animations and together with Nicolas Cage as the funny explainer uncle is the best infotainment about the power of swearing.

Open detailed view The comedian Sarah Silverman also turns out to be very curious when it comes to contributing something to “The Story of Swear Words”. (Photo: Netflix)

In the USA, music with explicit texts is censored on radio and television, while at the same time cultural products come from there with an unimagined vulgarity. Be it the bottomlessly dirty song “WAP” by Cardi B from last year, the protest song “Fuck Tha Police” by the hip-hop group NWA from 1988 or the 1939 film epic Blown by the wind, in which Clark Gable frivolously says “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn” – the word “damn” was taboo on the screen until then. It adds to the fun that, then and now, dirty texts, as if at the push of a button, call out people who are concerned about morals. The Motion Picture Association, which issues age recommendations for films in the USA, also follows comparatively rigid linguistic standards. In a film with a PG-13 rating, which, with parental supervision, can also be trusted by under 13-year-olds, “shit” can be said at will, but the word “fuck” can only be heard once – and only if it is possible does not relate to sex.









The SZ editorial team has enriched this article with content from YouTube To protect your data, it was not loaded without your consent. Load content now

I consent to content from YouTube being displayed to me. In this way, personal data is transmitted to the operator of the portal for usage analysis. You can find more information and the possibility of revocation at sz.de/datenschutz. This external content was loaded automatically because you agreed to it. Revoke consent and reload the page



Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. performs his legendary “Shiiiiiiit” from the series “The Wire”

It goes in The history of swear words so much about the social and emotional catharsis that a well-used swear word can trigger. Studies, we learn, even show that swearing can increase pain tolerance. In addition, the actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. gives his legendary long drawn out “Shiiiiiiit” for the best, which he among other things in the series The Wire popularized. But neither Whitlock nor Samuel L. Jackson, who is considered a connoisseur of fuck (“motherfucking snakes on this motherfucking plane”), is the actor with the most movie curses: Jonah Hill claims this first place, solely in his role as over-the-top banker in Wolf of Wall Street he managed 107 curses.

If all of this is too American for you, you can look forward to the appearance of a German swear word in the last episode, the oddity of which only becomes apparent when you translate it: ass violin.

The history of swear words, Netflix.