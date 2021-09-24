Christian Bale didn’t want to play in Terminator 4, but did it out of spite

Terminator: Salvation is one of the few times when everyone agrees on the quality of the film: it’s underground. If the weaker contributions of popular franchises otherwise have their eager defenders, the fourth entry in the Terminator series is different – it stands alone. Christian Bale knows that too and he has always known that, which is why he originally didn’t want to appear in the film at all. By doing Happy Sad Confused -Podcast he sat down with MTV and listed why it was clear from the start that nothing good could come of it (via The playlist ):









I said no three times. […] I said, ‘No, there is no story.’ […] It was just a chain of unfortunate events, including the writers’ strike or Jonathan Nolan, who really started with a wonderful script, but was then called back for something else he had previously committed to. And that really burdens me because I wanted us to revive the franchise. Unfortunately, during production, you noticed that that wasn’t going to happen. It’s a shame.

The question that now arises is: If Christian Bale canceled three times, what was the decisive factor in getting him on board? The answer is as insane as it is logical for an actor of Bale’s stature. Out of defiance he signed:

There’s this perverted side to me. People told me not to take the role under any circumstances, and I thought the same thing. But when people told me that, at one point I was like, ‘Oh really? All right, then watch out. ‘ That also played a role in the decision.

Bale does not go into whether he dared with this defiant reaction to single-handedly revive the franchise. In any case, he didn’t make it, on the contrary, perhaps the only lasting memory the film has created is one legendary breakout from Christian Bale yelling at the cameraman because he accidentally walks into the picture during a take. The actor regrets this incident as well. In hindsight it was an important lesson for him. You can’t yell at crew members like that, no matter how absorbed you are in a scene.

Christian Bale will next be seen in Hostiles in this country. The film starts on January 19, 2018.

