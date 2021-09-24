Chrissy Teigen jokes about John Legend’s “strange” association with Ariana Grande

The 35-year-old celebrity loves playing Ariana’s songs at home together, so she believes her love for the music of the ‘7 Rings’ hitmaker will bring an interesting dynamic to the set of the NBC show.

Chrissy, who has kids Luna (5) and Miles (3) with John, jokingly announced on her Instagram account: “Today is a bit of a fun day because it’s the premiere of ‘The Voice’ and John absolutely knows that this house only hears Ariana Grande. Imagine how strange it is that John lives in this Ariana Grande household … and is himself. ”









In previous seasons of the show, Chrissy visited John on the set. This time, however, she wasn’t on set and so she couldn’t wait to see the new season premiere. Chrissy, who married the award-winning musician in 2013, added, “I didn’t go to the tapings – I have no idea who is who or what is what […]so I’ll take care of all of you. And I will be impartial and also support my husband. ”

Ariana, 28, joined the cast of the talent contest earlier this year.