Saturday, September 25, 2021
News

Chris Pratt: Spotted with an unknown blonde

By Vimal Kumar
Chris Pratt
Does he already have a new one?

Chris Pratt

© Getty Images

Shortly after separating from his wife Anna Faris, Chris Pratt was spotted with a blonde stranger

The news shocked all of Hollywood: The dream couple Anna Faris and Chris Pratt want to get divorced. Now the actor is spotted with another blonde been. Does the 38-year-old have a new flame shortly after the separation?

Shortly after the end of the marriage: Chris Pratt caught with a mysterious beauty

Paparazzi snapshots published by dailymail.co.uk show Pratt and an unknown blonde getting on a plane in Los Angeles. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star is casually dressed, wears a T-shirt, baseball cap and sunglasses. His companion, who like Pratt’s still-wife Anna Faris, has long blonde hair, also wears cool aviator glasses and a casual shirt. According to the celebrity portal, the private plane should bring the two out of the metropolis of Los Angeles. Is there a love vacation coming up? However, it is still completely unclear who the woman is.

Just a week ago, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris had theirs Separation after eight years of marriage announced. The couple have a son, little Jack.




 Anna Faris

