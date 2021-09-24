Friday, September 24, 2021
Chris Pratt speaks Super Mario in the new movie

By Vimal Kumar
Nintendo has revealed that actor Chris Pratt will dub Super Mario in the upcoming movie “Super Mario Bros: The Movie”.

As part of the latest edition of Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced the animated film “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” and at the same time it was revealed that the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt will speak Mario.

The film is due to hit theaters in December 2022 and besides Chris Pratt there are many other well-known actors represented. You can find the cast list below:

  • Chris Pratt as Mario
  • Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach
  • Charlie Day as Luigi
  • Jack Black as Bowser
  • Keegan-Michael Key as Toad
  • Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong
  • Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong
  • Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek
  • Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike
  • Surprise appearances by Charles Martinet

You can see the current edition of Nintendo Direct here:

What do you think of Chris Pratt speaking Super Mario in the new movie? Let us know what you think about it in the comments.

By the way, there is a fan cut of the classic “Super Mario Bros.” that is 20 minutes longer. from 1993. You can find all information about this via this link.

We have even more news and videos about Super Mario for you here.

We think that:
Chris Pratt as Super Mario? We can’t just imagine that yet.



Vimal Kumar
