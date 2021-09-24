Chris Pratt speaks Super Mario in the new movie

Nintendo has revealed that actor Chris Pratt will dub Super Mario in the upcoming movie “Super Mario Bros: The Movie”.

As part of the latest edition of Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced the animated film “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” and at the same time it was revealed that the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt will speak Mario.

The film is due to hit theaters in December 2022 and besides Chris Pratt there are many other well-known actors represented. You can find the cast list below:

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike

Surprise appearances by Charles Martinet

