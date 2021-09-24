Chris Pratt + Anna Faris: Bad argument behind the scenes

In front of the public, actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris pretend they get along well after the breakup. Unfortunately, behind the scenes, things are said to be very different

In front of the public, Chris Pratt, 38, and Anna Faris, 40, do everything they can to avoid doing dirty laundry even after their surprising breakup. But it should boil beneath the surface.

Chris Pratt + Anna Faris: couples therapy for a love comeback?



Although insiders reported that the actor (“Passengers”) and the actress (“House Bunny”) are currently going to a couple therapy to save their broken relationship, a love comeback is supposedly still not in the room. But on the contrary!

Your friends have to choose



According to “Radar Online” it will be uncomfortable at least for the friends of Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, because they have reportedly to choose a camp. Team Anna or Team Chris is the question – who takes which party, who is on whose side? Said a source, “They have a lot of friends in common, so it’s a difficult situation. Many of them feel like they’re caught between two stools in all this mess.”









Chris Pratt + Anna Faris: These are your friends



Reportedly, US talk show host Jimmy Fallon, 42, comedian Aubrey Plaza and screen star Adam Scott, 44, belong to Team Pratt. On the side of Anna Faris are allegedly her fellow actors Isla Fisher, 41, Allison Janney,, 57, Eva Longoria, 42, Ryan Reynolds, 40, and his wife Blake Lively, 30.

Annual review Separations 2017



He gossiped about her behind her back



But it gets worse. In order to make Anna bad with her colleagues, the Hollywood star is said to have taken bad measures. “As soon as the breakup was announced, Chris hung on his phone, howling to his buddies and making Anna bad,” said the insider.

