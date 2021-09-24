Chris Hemsworth is building a lot of muscle to play Hulk Hogan

© 2020 Chris Hemsworth

One of the great strokes of genius for the marketing team at Avengers: Endgame was it, Chris Hemsworths Look to hide as “Bro Thor” (or “Fat Thor”), although he spends most of the film with the bulgeon, full beard and unkempt hair. Although he is still worthy of Mjölnir, there is no magic trick that suddenly makes him slim, and so he remains an overweight god of thunder until the end of the film. Whether he is at the beginning of Thor: Love and Thunder We don’t know yet, but in real life his performer is currently more fit than ever. This has nothing to do with his return as Thor, but with the role he will play afterwards.

Last year it was announced that Netflix will produce a biography of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, a native of Terry Gene Bollea. The Oscar-winning joker-Director Todd Phillips will direct the film and the screenplay will be written by John Pollono (Stronger) and jokerCo-author Scott Silver.

When Hemsworth’s cast became known, some Hulkster fans were skeptical as to whether the actor could even muster the necessary physique to portray the wrestler. Hemsworth is definitely not a leek and had to get himself in top form for all of his shirtless Thor scenes, but Hulk Hogan in his best time is a completely different number. Hemsworth saw this, however. In the summer he explained in an interview:

I’ll have to build more muscle for the role than ever in my life, more than Thor. In addition to the physical aspect, there is also the accent and the attitude.







At least on the physical side, Hemsworth seems to be getting on very well. New photos that the actor has published from his training show him as muscled as never before. Enough, to impress Hulk Hogan himselfwho gave Hemsworth his blessing after the pictures.

Starting in January, Hemsworth will be a muscle man in Australia Thor: Love and Thunder turn. It is not yet clear whether he will die immediately afterwards Hulk-Hogan-Film or just that Mad-Max-Prequel Furiosa for George Miller, whose theatrical release was recently announced in June 2023. I could imagine that he will insert the biopic as a smaller project between his two blockbusters. Also on the program for Hemsworth is the sequel to the Netflix action hit Tyler Rake: Extraction. He will still be able to use his muscles for that too.

Are you interested in Hulk-Hogan-Biopic?