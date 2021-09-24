Chris Hemsworth: Hollywood star becomes fashion brand ambassador – entertainment

Chriss Hemsworth becomes a brand ambassador for Hugo Boss Photo: Hugo Boss





Hollywood megastar and “Thor” actor Chris Hemsworth will become the global brand ambassador for Hugo Boss, the fashion company has now announced.

Capsule collection with a focus on sustainability

Hemsworth should therefore be seen in several fashion campaigns in 2021 and 2022. The actor has been working with the company since 2017. The first new campaign will start in spring 2021. A capsule collection with a sustainability focus is also planned for the current year.

The actor has been campaigning for the environment himself for several years. In May 2017, for example, he published a picture of himself on Instagram collecting plastic bottles on a beach. “I want to inspire people to find a solution and to protect the world’s oceans so that future generations can enjoy them as much as I do.” He spent a large part of his life by the sea, where some of his favorite memories were made.





