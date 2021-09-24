Cardano News: ADA price at USD 2.25, Yoroi wallet update and Amazon cooperation

Most recently we witnessed the Cardano upgrade Alonzo. Before the start of the hard fork, the Cardano price showed positive upward trends. However, these did not last very long.

Since the beginning of September, the Cardano price has been looking rather bearish. Since then, the Cardano price has dropped from $ 3.0976 to $ 2.25 today. With some volatility, of course. Thus, the Cardano price could not hold the support at 2.3 US dollars. As BeInCrypto already reported, the ADA price could go down sharply from there:

“Should this support be broken, the Cardano price could very soon fall to the Fibonacci levels at 1.75 – 1.91 USD. As a result of a very sharp downward movement, Cardano will find strong support at the latest by the golden ratio at the 50-week EMA at USD 1.2. “

Trader Michael van de Poppe explains that the ADA price has to break the $ 2.35 mark in order to return to bullish territory. In the event of a price drop, the ADA rate could drop to $ 1.90 or even $ 1.50. For the future, however, van de Poppe sees tensions coming our way:

“Am I scared right now? No, but I am very, very serious about the fact that we may get one last run of this bull cycle before the financial crisis begins. Then I don’t want to have any crypto at all. “

Yoroi Wallet: NFT integration fixed Meanwhile, the Cardano team was working in the background on expanding the Cardano-specific Yoroi wallet. With the v4.7.300 update, the developers fixed some problems in the Yoroi wallet with regard to Cardano-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Problems with the transfer and security should now be resolved. Thus Cardano is getting ready to serve the NFT hype as well as possible. Recently, Cardano (ADA) enthusiasts minted the very first tokens via the Plutus core compiler. UPDATE: Version 4.7.300 is now available for desktop users. Mobile version soon to follow.





-Assets tab now available to view tokens

-Minimum $ ADA deposit value for NFTs displayed in-wallet

-Transaction / UTXO structuring optimizations More info to follow regarding NFTs 1 /… – Yoroi Wallet (@YoroiWallet) September 22, 2021

Cardano is also preparing to be one of the market leaders in the field of smart contracts and dApps. The Alonzo upgrade is a big step in this direction. Cardano’s own dAppStore will soon drive the development forward:

“In the dAppStore – and we will be presenting a prototype at the Summit – developers can upload their DApps that run on Cardano and make them available to others in the dAppStore. The store offers developers a trustworthy and democratized environment to publish their DApps without censorship. “

Cardano and Amazon – rumors of cooperation

While more and more international companies are approaching the crypto sector, a survey is running on Twitter regarding a possible future cooperation between Cardano and Amazon.

However denied Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson the rumors about a possible partnership with the large corporation:

“Not to my knowledge.”

