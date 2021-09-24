Bundestag election in the district of Munich – Now it’s time – District of Munich

A few more hours and we’ll all be smarter. After 6 p.m. on Sunday, sooner or later the results will arrive from the polling stations, then it will gradually become clear who won the direct mandate in the Munich-Land constituency and what proportion of second votes the parties from the 29 cities and municipalities in the district for German overall result. A few statements about the election and about the election campaign that took place in the past can also be made now.

No wow factor

It was sometimes difficult for the voters to get an idea of ​​the candidates and their different positions. Because of Corona, live events were reduced to a minimum and if they took place, then at a large distance, such as in the Unterhachinger football stadium or in a selected small group. In addition, a planned panel discussion was canceled because the SPD and the Greens refused to sit on the stage with the AfD candidate. The aha effect was small because of the aha rules.

Dragged to the finish

The directly elected member of the constituency is likely to be Florian Hahn again. The CSU man from Putzbrunn will get his worst result by far. In 2017 Hahn had received 43.5 percent of the first votes – of course that was nine percent less than four years earlier. So he was still a good sip above the second vote result of the CSU in the district of 37.3; at the time, colleagues observed in the district office on election evening that Hahn was in a good mood, but there was no question of it.

This year this will probably vanish completely and at best give way to the relief that with a historically poor result, having just defended the direct mandate that the vast majority of voters no longer allow him. Small consolation for Hahn, who has racked and fought over the past few months, despite a foot injury, has unwound a huge program in the constituency and, to his great annoyance, was also troubled by reports of contacts with a dubious network in authoritarian Azerbaijan.

Missed chance

The main reason why Hahn is likely to be allowed to stay in Berlin is that the SPD and the Greens have not reached an agreement in the constituency. After the surprising withdrawal of the already nominated SPD MP Bela Bach, the SPD could have forego its own candidate and support Anton Hofreiter, the prominent first-vote candidate for the Greens in the district. In that case, Hahn’s re-election would be virtually hopeless in view of the red-green vote potential. But as it is, this camp splits up.









Too far away

There is another reason why Hofreiter does not win the direct mandate even at the fifth attempt: many voters do not see him as a member of the constituency. This is because – although he grew up in Sauerlach and is at home in Unterhaching – he hardly appears here. Even in the election campaign, it was only enough for one appearance on the last few meters. Hofreiter is, as Baierbrunn’s non-party mayor Patrick Ott put it, for many a federal politician.

Surprising triell

The prominent rider unexpectedly opened a flank into which Korbinian Rüger successfully thrusts. The 32-year-old Planegger stepped in as an embarrassing candidate for the SPD after Bela Bach jumped out. Nobody, especially not himself, would have expected him to win a mandate in the Bundestag. But the trend, which is surprisingly a comrade in this election campaign, as well as his own personal charisma have suddenly made him one of the favorites for the direct mandate. The fact that even a reputable polling institute sees the smart university lecturer in a head-to-head race with the alpha animals Hahn and Hofreiter may also be due to the fact that Rüger not only delivered a very committed election campaign, but is also a kind of George Clooney in the triell . The hearts of the voters fly to him.

The adabeis

Behind the triumvirate Hahn-Hofreiter-Rüger, the other five direct candidates inevitably fall away. Which is unfair in the case of Axel Schmidt, the FDP applicant, because he is also trying hard. In the case of Gerold Otten, on the other hand, that should only be right; Fortunately, little or nothing was seen of the right-wing conservative Höcke sympathizer and his AfD during the election campaign. Nevertheless, the former Bundeswehr officer will probably make it back to the Bundestag thanks to a top spot on the list. Gerhard Kißlinger of the Free Voters may have said a few clever things and represented clever views, but he will only contribute to the minimum goal of the Aiwanger troop of taking a few percentage points from the CSU and its candidates. The fact that the left was once again not noticeable in this election campaign in the district is simply due to the fact that, despite the new candidate – who has heard anything from Katinka Burz? – are still not present. And the ÖDP and its candidate Yannick Rouault are the ÖDP. Idealistic, but without a chance.

Much the same

What does all this mean for Sunday and the voters? Even if there are likely to be major shifts compared to 2017, the bottom line is hardly to be expected. And the district will probably continue to be represented in Berlin with the three faces already known. Even if a lot will change, from the district perspective, a lot will remain the same.