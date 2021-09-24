Britney Spears in Guardianship Dispute: What Happened When?

February 2007

Superstar Britney Spears, who is in a custody battle with her ex-husband Kevin Federline and obviously suffers from mental health problems, shaves her head in front of the paparazzi cameras and attacks a paparazzo’s car. There has been talk of alcohol and drug problems for a long time.

October 2007

Federline is given sole custody of the two sons, Spears only has the right to visit.

Early January 2008

After visiting her sons, the singer barricades herself with one of the two in the bathroom of her villa and is finally forcibly taken to a psychiatric hospital. A court temporarily denies her the right to visit her sons.

Late January 2008

Britney is again admitted to hospital after suffering a mental breakdown. Her divorced parents, Jamie and Lynne, then apply for legal assistance, also known as guardianship.

February 2008

A court upheld the application for guardianship of Britney’s father, Jamie Spears. The relationship with his daughter has been strained for years.

After Britney’s discharge from the hospital, the emergency care is extended: A court declares the care of the then 26-year-old to be permanent, the reasons are said to be an unnamed mental illness and substance abuse. Britney Spears’ father Jamie and attorney Andrew Wallet as co-guardian are now in trust and are allowed to make financial and medical decisions for the singer. Her attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, is assigned to Britney by the court. The law requires Britney Spears to pay for her attorney and her father’s attorney.

2009

According to the “New York Times”, the hashtag #FreeBritney goes back to the Popnews and fan website “Breathe Heavy”, which started a campaign with this name in 2009 and commented critically on the guardianship.

2014

Britney Spears has been officially taking action against her father as a guardian since 2014, as it became known later. The New York Times cites reports from a closed court hearing in 2014 in which Britney’s public defender Samuel D. Ingham expressed her desire to replace her father as guardian. She cited his alcohol consumption as the reason, along with a list of other problems.

2016

A 2016 court hearing report said Britney felt the system had “too much control”. and that guardianship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against them, the New York Times reports.

January 2019

Britney cancels her show “Britney: Domination” in Las Vegas and takes a “permanent break from work”. As a reason, she cites concerns about the health of her father, who has been in hospital for a long time because of a colon hernia.

April 2019

The singer is being treated in a psychiatric clinic.

The #Free Britney movement revived out of concern for the singer after the podcast “Britney’s Gram” claimed she was being held in a psychiatric ward against her will. The rumors are fueled by the fact that Britney has not posted on Instagram in months.

Later in 2019

Attorney Andrew Wallet, who served as co-guardian alongside Jamie Spears since 2008, is stepping down. In a 2018 court document, he critically describes guardianship as a “hybrid business model”.

May 2019

Spears is seeking an injunction against her ex-advisor Sam Lutfi for apparently molesting her mother, Lynne Spears.

June 2019

A court ruled that Sam Lutfi must not come closer than 180 meters to Britney and her family for the next five years, contact the family or post derogatory comments about them on the internet.

September 2019

Jodi Montgomery, a professional guardianship administrator, is taking provisional custody of Britney’s personal affairs, which Jamie Spears is leaving for health reasons. However, he is still responsible for their financial affairs.

August 2020

Britney Spears asks through her attorney for sweeping changes to guardianship. She doesn’t want her father to be back in charge of her personal affairs. Her attorney says in court that Britney is afraid of her father, who is still managing her assets, and is asking the court to limit his influence. She said she was in favor of putting Jodi Montgomery, a professional guardian, in permanent custody of her personal affairs. A trustee company should take control of their finances.

September 2020

Britney’s legal team says Britney really appreciates the support from her fans (#FreeBritney).









November 2020

The court refuses to remove Jamie Spears’ control of the finances, but agrees to use asset management firm Bessemer Trust to co-manage their assets alongside Jamie Spears. How exactly, however, has to be clarified.

December 2020

Jodi Montgomery’s responsibility for personal care will be extended to September 2021.

February 2021

The New York Times’ documentary “Framing Britney Spears” airs, after which the public campaign “Free Britney” gets even more attention.

A court hearing will discuss how Jamie Spears could share responsibility for Britney’s finances with asset management company Bessemer Trust. Her attorney Ingham testifies again that Britney no longer wants her father to be responsible for her finances.

April 2021

Britney’s attorney Ingham asks the court to allow Britney Spears to speak personally about guardianship. The court agrees.

June 23, 2021

Britney Spears makes a public personal statement in court explaining how much the guardianship has affected her life and freedoms and asks for it to be ended. “I’m traumatized,” she says. “I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, that’s incredible. I’m depressed. I cry every day.” She wants her own lawyer, fewer therapy sessions, and an end to guardianship without extensive psychiatric assessments. She says: “This guardianship does me more harm than good. I deserve to have a life.”

July 1, 2021

The financial advisory firm Bessemer Trust, which was intended as an additional financial guardian alongside Jamie Spears, no longer wants to take on this task out of respect for Britney Spears’ wishes and withdraws the application.

Beginning of July 2021

Larry Rudolph, who has represented Britney as a manager for 25 years, is stepping down, giving the reason that she wants to end her career.

July 6, 2021

Your lawyer, Samuel Ingham III, asks to be allowed to resign.

July 14, 2021

Britney Spears is allowed to be represented for the first time by a self-chosen lawyer. The court allows her to appoint former criminal defense attorney Mathew S. Rosengart, who has worked with Hollywood stars like Sean Penn and Steven Spielberg. During the trial, Britney also reads a statement over the phone, reiterating her wish to end her guardianship.

July 26, 2021

Britney’s new attorney is petitioning the court to end her father’s guardianship. The accountant Jason Rubin, a CPA – Certified Public Accountant, is to be employed as the asset manager of her nearly 60 million dollar fortune.

Also in July 2021

Britney Spears’ controversial former advisor Sam Lutfi publishes several old voice messages from the singer allegedly proving that Britney had been speaking out against guardianship since 2009. One message stated that she was being blackmailed “through visits to my babies”, that she was “locked up” and “deprived of her civil rights”.

August 2021

The application for immediate revocation of guardianship is rejected.

August 12, 2021

Jamie Spears says he wants to end the guardianship.

September 7, 2021

Jamie Spears files a motion for removal of guardianship. It states that his daughter’s living conditions “have changed to such an extent that the reasons for establishing a guardianship no longer exist”.

September 14, 2021

Britney announces her engagement to partner Sam Asghari, with whom she has been dating since 2017. It would be her third marriage.

September 21, 2021

Netflix publishes a teaser for the documentary “Britney vs. Spears”, which is apparently about guardianship. It includes excerpts from one of the voice messages that Sam Lutfi published.

September 22, 2021

Britney’s attorney Rosengart files a new motion to court: Jamie Spears should be relieved of his position as financial guardian of his daughter as soon as possible and a temporary financial guardian should be appointed until the end of the guardianship is finally completed. The July motion to appoint the accountant Jason Rubin as financial advisor is withdrawn and John Zabel is proposed instead. Britney’s personal guardian, Jodi Montgomery, supported the venture.

The next guardianship trial is scheduled for September 29th, when Jamie Spears’ removal could officially be resolved.