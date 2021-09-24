Brazil: Vice President invites Leonardo DiCaprio to the Amazon region – Panorama

From dpa / red August 20, 2020 – 9:31 am

Dedicated environmentalist: Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio Photo: dpa / Rodrigo Reyes Marin

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has been committed to preserving the rainforest for years and repeatedly criticizes the Brazilian government for its environmental policy. Now Vice President Hamilton Mourão has invited him on a joint excursion to the Amazon region.

From dpa / red 08/20/2020 – 9:31 am

Brasília – Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourão has invited US actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio to visit the Amazon region together. “We could go on an eight hour hike through the rainforest. He would then better understand how things work in this huge area, ”Mourão said on Wednesday at a conference of the National Industry Association.









DiCaprio (45) has been committed to the preservation of the rainforest in the Amazon for years and repeatedly criticizes the environmental policy of the right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Most recently, he accused the head of state in the social networks of downplaying the latest wave of slash and burn in the region.

Also read: “President Bolsonaro denies fires in the rainforest”

Last year, the massive fires in the Amazon region caused international outrage. Bolsonaro is a proponent of the economic exploitation of the Amazon. International protests have so far left the right-wing president unimpressed: He has repeatedly opened protected areas for agriculture and mining.

About a month ago, the Brazilian government banned the burning of areas to create pastures and fields in the Amazon for 120 days. However, the fires continue almost unabated. “The figures show that the government’s strategy is not effective in stopping the destruction of the forest with the greatest biodiversity on the planet,” said Christiane Mazzetti, spokeswoman for Greenpeace Brasil’s Amazon campaign, a few days ago.

The National Institute for Space Research, which evaluates satellite data on environmental degradation, registered over 20,000 fires from July 16 to August 15. In the first two weeks of August alone, there were more than 15,000 fires. This was only a minimal decrease of eight percent compared to the same period in 2019. However, at this time last year there was neither a burning ban nor did the government send the military into the fight against the flames.