Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: She scores another victory in the divorce war

The year-long war of divorce between the former Hollywood dream couple is becoming more and more costly for Brad Pitt. In addition to the custody battle, there are also hundreds of millions. After a new judge’s decision, the popular actor now has to take another setback.

Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie, 46, and Brad Pitt, 57, have been embroiled in a bitter divorce battle since March 2016 and the tug-of-war for millions and custody of their children continues. Now Angelina has won another war against ex-husband Brad Pitt, according to People Magazine.

Angelina Jolie + Brad Pitt: She is allowed to sell her share of the winery



The latest legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is about Château Miraval, the French estate that is owned equally by both and is worth more than 160 million US dollars, the equivalent of around 137 million euros. Brad Pitt had accused his ex in a lawsuit of having forged a devious plot to manipulate the sale of the winery and cost him several million dollars.









The sentimental value of Château Miraval does not stop Angelina Jolie



The Château Miraval winery has now developed into a successful wine brand and also holds sentimental value for the two of them: In 2014 they said yes there and spent a number of summer holidays with their children far away from Hollywood: Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 20, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, and the twins Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13 and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13. But that doesn’t seem to stop Angelina, because that’s how she wants her shares get rid of it as soon as possible and monetize it. According to new court documents available to “People Magazine”, Jolie is now allowed to sell her shares in the winery to a third party.

