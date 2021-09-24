Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: How she wants to destroy his big dream – people

It was their love paradise in France on 500 hectares.

Brad Pitt (57) and Angelina Jolie (46) traveled here in a private helicopter for eight years, here the children ran through vines, here Brangelina celebrated her dream wedding in the chapel of the property in 2014 and built a million-dollar business with her own wine .

This is where the Hollywood dream couple wanted to grow old together!

Now the pink clouds of love have cleared over the Château Miraval, just under two hours’ drive from Nice. Brad and Angelina are gone. The French Perrin family, who take care of the château, are in the middle of the harvest season.

But there is a crack behind the scenes – in court!





The property with vineyards and residential complex is said to be worth around 140 million eurosPhoto: picture alliance / abaca



Angelina and Brad still have a half share in the property and their Miraval brand. Pitt is attached to this property. Jolie wanted to sell her share behind his back. This is evidenced by court documents that BILD has at its disposal. Pitt is said to have a right of first refusal.

A member of Brad’s team to BILD: “After Brad Pitt and his business partners have invested an incredible amount of work, time and money in the success of the wine brand, Angelina Jolie is now trying to profit from this hard-earned success to which she has not contributed. “

Brangelina have been divorced since 2019. She does not want to leave the shared custody of the children or the dream property in France to her ex.

Because those are the two most important things to him. He is (almost) as proud of his wine as he is of his offspring. This is where she can meet him most of all. SHE wants to erase him from her life. As if Brangelina never existed.

That too has to do with the Miraval. Because where he was planning her future with Angelina, Brad turtled a year ago with his short-term girlfriend Nicole Poturalski (28) from Berlin.





It must have been a stab in the heart for Jolie. And she probably wanted to give him that too now.









But HE complains and continues to fight! “Brad Pitt has tried several times to clarify this out of court,” said team member Pitts to BILD. Probably unsuccessful until yesterday Thursday.

Mini agreement in dispute?

According to US sources, there was a SMALL decision in the winery dispute at Brangelina on the night from Thursday to Friday (German time).

According to “ET”, both should agree on at least one thing: An old, temporary injunction for their joint property has been repealed. This was included in the divorce papers at the time. Removing the passage has made it easier for Brad and Angelina to sell marital properties.

Of course, THAT benefits Angelina Jolie’s plan to sell her shares. BUT: This new ruling does not automatically mean that she can easily get rid of her shares in her winery and property in France.

The love fire has gone out, but Angelina’s hatred is still a long way off.

Brad Pitt’s wine is some of the best in the world

Château Miraval is 1200 hectares in size. The grape varieties Cinsault, Garnacha and Syrah are grown on 50 hectares. The vineyard terraces are 350 meters high.





Oscar winner Brad Pitt (for “Once upon a time in Hollywood”, 2020) has made his wine known worldwide as an entrepreneurPhoto: ddp / abaca press







Rosé from “Miraval: Cotes de Provence”Photo: REUTERS







Rhône winemaker Marc Perrin (r.) Walking through the winery with Brad Pitt last summerPhoto: SERGE CHAPUIS



Pitt produces rosé, white wine and olive oil. Around 200,000 bottles are sold each year. The rosé (15 euros) is one of the 100 best wines in the world.

The ex-dream couple is supported by the Perrin family of winemakers.