“Blessed”: Britney Spears talks about her two sons

Britney Spears (39) raves about her sons. In September 2015, the first child of the singer and her then partner Kevin Federline (43) was born. His parents gave him the name Sean Preston (16). A year later, his brother Jayden James (15) followed. The world star largely keeps his offspring out of the public eye. But now the birthdays of Britneys Guys on: On this occasion, their mother dedicated a sweet declaration of love to them online.

“It drives me crazy that they’re so big and they’re still growing,” it could Britney I can hardly believe that their offspring are already 15 and 16 years old. On her birthday, the pop princess celebrated a small party with her kids, where there were “cool ice cream cakes”, like her on Instagram told. But when the “Toxic” interpreter looks at her children, who are maturing into men, she becomes very melancholy. “Last week they went dancing and I cried for two days – my babies in a suit!”she spoke of Sean Preston and Jayden James.

Britney would like to tell her community a lot more about her children, but she wants to protect their privacy, the 39-year-old clarified. “But I can tell you that they are both extremely talented and I am incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life”, the musician dedicated loving words to her sons.

Instagram / britneyspears Britney Spears with her sons Jayden James and Sean Preston at Disneyland

