Bitcoin transactions are now illegal in China – Bitcoin is losing $ 2,700

After the Bitcoin miners were de facto kicked out of the country, China now apparently wants to stop trading altogether – the central bank claims that all Bitcoin transactions are illegal.

Foreign exchanges serving Chinese traders and local people working for them are also being prosecuted under the recent measures.

China is not a fan of cryptocurrencies – that much is clear. After successfully driving out the Bitcoin miners, the country is now apparently aiming to stifle the entire industry. China’s central bank – the People’s Bank of China – stated that all services that provide trading, order matching, token issuance and trading in digital currency derivatives are strictly prohibited in the country.

“Financial institutions and payment institutions that are not banks are not allowed to offer services for activities and operations related to virtual currencies,” the bank said. It also cracks down on foreign exchanges, some of which continue to serve Chinese citizens despite several years of massive disability. “Overseas virtual currency exchanges that use the Internet to provide services to residents are also considered illegal financial activities,” it said.

And that’s not all: Apex Bank is also targeting Chinese citizens who work for these foreign exchanges. She stated that these workers can also be prosecuted for their roles.

The new measures are expected to have a devastating impact on the over-the-counter trading platforms in China. OTC platforms are enjoying increasing popularity in the Asian country as traders look for creative ways to bypass regulatory hurdles. These platforms compile orders on their websites and then leave it to the merchants to transfer the payment through other platforms such as Ant Group’s Alipay.









OKEx and Huobi, both formerly based in China, are the market leaders in the OTC market, and Binance also has a significant market share. It remains to be seen whether the three will close their OTC desks in China.

Bitcoin loses 6%

Bitcoin was hit by the news, losing nearly 6% percent immediately after the announcement. The top cryptocurrency fell from $ 45,054 to $ 42,363, down 5.9%. At press time it was trading at $ 42,638, down 2.5% in one day and 10.3% in the last week.

The altcoins were not spared either. Ethereum, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, FTX, XRP and Solana lost around 6%. Uniswap, Filecoin, ICP and Ethereum Classic all had bigger losses.

One expert believes the decline was expected and could trigger an overall bear market. Joseph Edwards, head of research at cryptocurrency broker Enigma Securities, told Irish broadcaster RTE:

“Overall, crypto markets are in an extremely weak state, and these types of downturns suggest it; there is a certain panic in the air. “

According to Edwards, the Chinese government has done a poor job in creating a clear regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency industry. While it has banned financial institutions from processing crypto transactions and banned ICOs, it has yet to issue final guidelines for the industry.

“Cryptocurrencies continue to exist in a gray area of ​​legality in China,” he noted.