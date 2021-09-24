Bitcoin: Flash crash to $ 5,402 – that’s behind it

Bitcoin came under significant pressure at the beginning of the week. But it wasn’t as bad as the Pyth data portal had users believe: There, the Bitcoin rate briefly dropped below the $ 6,000 mark on Monday.

On Monday, Pyth briefly showed its users a Bitcoin rate of only $ 5,402 – a decrease of almost 90 percent. In the meantime, however, it has been established that it was a data or calculation error. Because the short-term crash was not visible on other data platforms and crypto exchanges. According to the portal coinmarketcap.com, which uses data from hundreds of exchanges to determine an average rate, Bitcoin’s low on Monday was $ 42,598.92.

Decimal error suggests mega-crash



The developers of Pyth have announced an investigation into the incident via Twitter and have now published a detailed explanation on Medium. Accordingly, two data sources reported Bitcoin / US dollar prices close to zero in the period in question and the algorithm gave these unusual contributions particularly high weight. The alleged crash was ultimately triggered by incorrect handling of the decimal places.

The Pyth team praised improvement in the blog entry and promised measures to prevent such mishaps. The extent to which the users of the platform, primarily other decentralized finance projects that have caused damage, is, according to one Bloomberg-Report not yet known. However, the decentralized crypto exchange Bonfida immediately reported a “series of liquidations” on its futures trading platform as a result of the alleged price slump via Twitter.









Compared with the price shock for Pyth users, the actual price loss of Bitcoin appears marginal: Since the weekend, the digital reserve currency has lost around ten percent and is currently hovering around 42,300 dollars. However, industry insiders see this as a normal correction and see no cause for concern at the current level. THE SHAREHOLDER also remains optimistic in the long term and expects the long-term upward trend in Bitcoin to continue soon.