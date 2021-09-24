Bitcoin, Ethereum up-to-date: China is again causing price tremors

Bitcoin sags after threat from China

Bitcoin and Co have plummeted after an announcement by the Chinese central bank on Friday afternoon. All activities related to cryptocurrencies have been declared illegal. For foreign crypto exchanges, services related to Bitcoin and Co are also prohibited for customers. A nationwide ban on mining is also to be enacted. Offenses should be punished rigorously, it continues.

Immediately after the announcement, the most important digital currency in terms of market size will lose around six percent to below $ 42,500. Ether loses over seven percent to $ 2,800.

The bad news hits investors on the wrong foot. The fact that China continues to take a rigorous stance on cryptocurrencies should not come as a surprise, however. Regulatory efforts had already been accelerated in the spring.

The concerns about the financially troubled real estate group “Evergrande” also remain a topic of conversation and are currently capping major upward ambitions. So far it is not clear whether the group will go bankrupt. While bargain hunters had caused a countermovement the day before, convinced market participants initially continued to hold back. Nobody wants to get caught on the wrong foot in the event of a collapse.

Do you already know the top 10 cryptocurrencies to trade in 2021?









Bitcoin course: it could go on like this

The renewed communication of China’s tough stance on cryptocurrencies and the mining industry makes it clear that the responsible authorities are obviously serious. Against this background, further downward ambitions could have been triggered again. With a view to the $ 40,000 psychological brand, there is once again an important key support at the door that needs to be defended. From a chart technical point of view, new downward pressure could be forced in the event that the said brand is divulged. Accordingly, the target of $ 36,000 on the bottom would be up for debate.

The unrest surrounding the financially troubled real estate group Evergrande also remains an important topic. Especially at the beginning of the new week, new findings could be available.

Overall, the mixed situation therefore remains to be assessed as fragile from a short-term perspective. With the new worries from China, investors can expect further adversity in the last laps of September. It is quite possible that the USA will also push ahead with its regulatory efforts this year.

How to trade cryptocurrencies with IG yourself

Do you want to trade cryptocurrencies yourself? Open a live or demo account with IG and buy (long) or sell (short) Bitcoin using derivatives such as CFDs in a few simple steps: