Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co .: Crypto courses on Friday | 09/24/21

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies move before the weekend.

The price of Bitcoin rose to $ 42,110.39 today, compared to $ 44,894.36 the day before.

The Bitcoin Cash price decreased to $ 501.63. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 551.74.

The Ethereum rate is lighter at $ 2,853.16. The previous day the price was $ 3,153.82.

The Litecoin price went down to $ 147.87. The price had been at $ 163.68 the day before.

The price of the digital currency Ripple is now in the red at 0.9214 US dollars. The day before, the rate was $ 1,000.

The Cardano price is trading at $ 2.142. The day before, the Cardano was still at $ 2,322.

The Monero rate rose to $ 229.67 today, compared to the previous day at $ 248.54.









The IOTA rate fell to $ 1.247. The IOTA missed the previous day’s level of 1.386 US dollars.

The Verge course has not moved from the previous day. A Verge is currently worth $ 0.0193. The price stood at $ 0.0216 yesterday.

In the minus, the Stellar course presents itself. This is currently trading at $ 0.2786. The day before, the rate was at $ 0.3026.

The NEM is in the red at $ 0.1459. The previous evening, the digital currency was still at $ 0.1626.

The Dash course has fallen. The Dash price fell to $ 163.91 after trading at $ 184.12 the previous day.

Today the NEO rate fell to $ 39.06. The NEO rate fell below the previous day’s level of 43.86 US dollars.

Finanzen.at editors