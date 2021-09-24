Bitcoin, Binance Coin, XRP sideways

The crypto market has a capitalization of 2068 billion US dollars. Trading volume was $ 123 billion for the past 24 hours. Bitcoin dominates with a market share of 40 percent and continues to occupy first place. Since yesterday, the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies have changed by an average of 0 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



The Bitcoin price moved sideways by just 0.71 percent over the past 24 hours. This is reflected in a price of 44,385.00 US dollars. According to the Fear and Greed Index, fear is currently determining the Bitcoin markets

Market Cap: $ 835.49 billion (+ 0.65%)

24h trading volume: $ 32,116 million (-23.62%)

24h High: $ 45,168.00

24h low: US dollars

Ethereum



The Ethereum course struck the spot. The course changed by just -0.91 percent. Ethereum is trading at $ 3,088.30.

Market Cap: $ 363.98 billion (-0.96%)

24h trading volume: 18,144 million US dollars (-31.77%)

24h high: $ 3,180.14

24-hour low: US dollars

Cardano



In a sideways movement, the Cardano price got stuck at 0.87 percent. The rate is currently at 2.29 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 73.49 billion (+ 0.65%)

24h trading volume: 2,689 million US dollars (-37.42%)

24h high: $ 2.34

24h low: US dollars

Tether



The tether course remained stable and only changed by 0.31 percent. The price is trading at $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 69.68 billion (+ 0.21%)

24h trading volume: $ 61,189 million (-17.24%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

Binance Coin



Exciting is different: The Binance Coin price only changed by -1.25 percent. The Binance Coin price this morning is $ 375.74.

Market Cap: $ 58.1 billion (-1.35%)

24h trading volume: 1,260 million US dollars (-14.11%)

24h high: $ 385.44

24-hour low: US dollars

XRP



The XRP rate changed by only -1.99 percent. The current rate is $ 0.98.

Market Cap: $ 46.05 billion (-2.26%)

24-hour trading volume: $ 4,014 million (-24.05%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

Solana



The crypto market can do that differently: there was only a -1 percent change in course for the Solana course. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 145.74 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 43.35 billion (-1.61%)

24h trading volume: $ 3,056 million (-30.63%)

24h high: $ 151.80

24h low: US dollars

Polkadot



The Polkadot rate moved sluggishly by only -0.08 percent. The current rate is $ 32.16.

Market Cap: $ 33.23 billion (-0.24%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,623 million (-24.21%)

24h high: $ 33.52

24-hour low: US dollars

USD Coin



Do we have a new stable coin? Since yesterday, the USD coin rate has only changed 0.38 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 30.4 billion (+ 1.16%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,456 million (-26.55%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

Dogecoin



Hardly anything happened with the Dogecoin rate: The rate remained almost constant and only changed by -1.12 percent. The price of Dogecoin is currently 0.22 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 29.23 billion (-1%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,061 million (-39.37%)

24h high: $ 0.23

24h low: US dollars

Top 5

Decentralized Social Course : $ 118.14 ( 15.63 %)

: $ 118.14 ( %) Tezos course : $ 6.55 ( 15.18 %)

: $ 6.55 ( %) Near course : $ 8.79 ( 13.33 %)

: $ 8.79 ( %) Harmony course : $ 0.15 ( 9.56 %)

: $ 0.15 ( %) THORChain course: $ 8.56 ( 8.33 %)

Flop 5

IOST course : $ 0.06 ( -3.89 %)

: $ 0.06 ( %) Helium course : $ 18.21 ( -4.09 %)

: $ 18.21 ( %) Mina Protocol course : $ 4.61 ( -5.26 %)

: $ 4.61 ( %) Maker course : $ 2,379.91 ( -6.68 %)

: $ 2,379.91 ( %) Olympus course: $ 594.95 ( -8.4 %)

The data was taken by Coingecko on September 24, 2021 at 7:02 am.