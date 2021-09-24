Friday, September 24, 2021
HomeNewsBitcoin, Binance Coin, XRP sideways
News

Bitcoin, Binance Coin, XRP sideways

By Hasan Sheikh
0
29




The crypto market has a capitalization of 2068 billion US dollars. Trading volume was $ 123 billion for the past 24 hours. Bitcoin dominates with a market share of 40 percent and continues to occupy first place. Since yesterday, the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies have changed by an average of 0 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin


The Bitcoin price moved sideways by just 0.71 percent over the past 24 hours. This is reflected in a price of 44,385.00 US dollars. According to the Fear and Greed Index, fear is currently determining the Bitcoin markets

  • Market Cap: $ 835.49 billion (+ 0.65%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 32,116 million (-23.62%)
  • 24h High: $ 45,168.00
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum


The Ethereum course struck the spot. The course changed by just -0.91 percent. Ethereum is trading at $ 3,088.30.

  • Market Cap: $ 363.98 billion (-0.96%)
  • 24h trading volume: 18,144 million US dollars (-31.77%)
  • 24h high: $ 3,180.14
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Cardano


In a sideways movement, the Cardano price got stuck at 0.87 percent. The rate is currently at 2.29 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 73.49 billion (+ 0.65%)
  • 24h trading volume: 2,689 million US dollars (-37.42%)
  • 24h high: $ 2.34
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course

Tether


The tether course remained stable and only changed by 0.31 percent. The price is trading at $ 1.00.

  • Market Cap: $ 69.68 billion (+ 0.21%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 61,189 million (-17.24%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Tether course

Binance Coin


Exciting is different: The Binance Coin price only changed by -1.25 percent. The Binance Coin price this morning is $ 375.74.

  • Market Cap: $ 58.1 billion (-1.35%)
  • 24h trading volume: 1,260 million US dollars (-14.11%)
  • 24h high: $ 385.44
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course




XRP


The XRP rate changed by only -1.99 percent. The current rate is $ 0.98.

  • Market Cap: $ 46.05 billion (-2.26%)
  • 24-hour trading volume: $ 4,014 million (-24.05%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Solana


The crypto market can do that differently: there was only a -1 percent change in course for the Solana course. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 145.74 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 43.35 billion (-1.61%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 3,056 million (-30.63%)
  • 24h high: $ 151.80
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Solana course

Polkadot


The Polkadot rate moved sluggishly by only -0.08 percent. The current rate is $ 32.16.

  • Market Cap: $ 33.23 billion (-0.24%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 1,623 million (-24.21%)
  • 24h high: $ 33.52
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

USD Coin


Do we have a new stable coin? Since yesterday, the USD coin rate has only changed 0.38 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

  • Market Cap: $ 30.4 billion (+ 1.16%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 2,456 million (-26.55%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Dogecoin


Hardly anything happened with the Dogecoin rate: The rate remained almost constant and only changed by -1.12 percent. The price of Dogecoin is currently 0.22 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 29.23 billion (-1%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 1,061 million (-39.37%)
  • 24h high: $ 0.23
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

Top 5

  • Decentralized Social Course: $ 118.14 (15.63 %)
  • Tezos course: $ 6.55 (15.18 %)
  • Near course: $ 8.79 (13.33 %)
  • Harmony course: $ 0.15 (9.56 %)
  • THORChain course: $ 8.56 (8.33 %)

Flop 5

  • IOST course: $ 0.06 (-3.89 %)
  • Helium course: $ 18.21 (-4.09 %)
  • Mina Protocol course: $ 4.61 (-5.26 %)
  • Maker course: $ 2,379.91 (-6.68 %)
  • Olympus course: $ 594.95 (-8.4 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.
The data was taken by Coingecko on September 24, 2021 at 7:02 am.


Previous article100 years of Avus – Friday is celebrated in the old north curve – BZ Berlin
Next articleReese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara in “Miss Bodyguard”
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv