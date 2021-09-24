Billie Eilish: The Real Reason Behind Her New Hairstyle – Cologne

“I am a new person” – with this statement Billie Eilish sums up her makeover.









19-year-old pop star Billie Eilish had been known for her neon green hair for years until she presented her new hair color in March 2021: platinum blonde! It wasn’t until October 2021, when Billie was the cover of Elle, that she spoke about her hair color change. “I am a new person”. Billie also confirms that her green hair was recognizable, but she was just finished with it and explained, “I had nowhere to go with this hair because it was so obvious. I wanted to remain anonymous. I went to a park with a friend and said, ‘No, I can’t take my hood off! I was scared of the paparazzi and stalkers that I had. But my friend said,’ Don’t worry, nothing will happen to you. Nothing will happen. ‘ And I took off my hood and felt like a new person, “Hollywoodlife.com reported. Billie’s new look hasn’t quite hit her fans either, she comments: The other day I posted a video when I still had green hair and I saw people say, ‘I miss that Billie, the green haired one Billie. When asked how much this bothers her, she admitted, “I’m still the same person. I’m not just different Barbies with different heads.”

Billie Eilish – a superstar at the age of 19

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell – that’s the full name of the American singer. At the age of 18 in 2020, she won all four main categories at the Grammy Awards with her album “when we all fall asleep, where do we go?” Since then, the singer has been a world-famous superstar. At a young age she saw her big brother Finneas, her mother and her father, how they acted out musically. Her mother wrote lyrics and her father played instruments such as piano and ukulele. After Billie originally wrote her first song “Ocean Eyes” in 2015 for her dance school, it was released on Soundcloud in 2016 and went viral after a short time. Then Billie got the attention of major labels, with one thing leading to the other and Billie’s notoriety skyrocketing after a few years. Eilish’s fortune is currently estimated at 25 million US dollars and is therefore only one of the youngest self-made millionaires in the world at the age of 19.