Billie Eilish: “I lost 100,000 followers because of my boobs”

Billie Eilish used to be the teenage pop star with loose clothes and green hair – that has now changed. But the image change also cost the 19-year-old support from her fan base.

Billie Eilish entered the music business at the age of 13 when her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” became a global mega-success in 2019, she was only 17 years old. The singer, who celebrates her 20th birthday in December, has long been one of the greatest pop stars of our time.

But this success also has disadvantages: Billie Eilish has grown up in front of the eyes of the world. This is not just about her music, Eilish also talks about it in the Apple documentary “The World’s a Little Blurry”, as well as in various interviews. In an interview with the fashion magazine “Elle”, she reported that the transition from teenager to self-confident, independent young woman did not go down well with all fans.













Billie Eilish: Fans struggle with their image change



At the beginning of her career, Eilish made baggy baggy clothes her trademark. For some time now, however, she has been showing herself more feminine, sometimes even less clad in public, she has dyed her once green hair blonde. In addition, the pop star’s love stories got out. Apparently, some fans don’t want to accept that. “People hold onto these memories,” says Eilish. “This is wrong, dehumanizing.”

A photo shoot for the cover of the fashion magazine “Vogue” can be considered an important point in time for a change of style and image. Eilish showed himself in a tight corset. With the Instagram post about it, she cracked her own like record on the platform. In December last year, she shared a drawing of her own breasts in her Instagram story – as a result, numerous fans followed her on the social media platform. “I lost 100,000 followers just because of my breasts,” says Eilish in retrospect. And not everything about her external change seems to have been calculated: She dyed her hair because it was too easy to see with the green. “I wanted anonymity,” said Eilish.

In both personality and career, Eilish, who released her second studio album “Happier Than Ever” in July, is at a point where she is difficult for the outside world to pin down. She likes to play with the contradictions, maybe she sometimes fails to resolve them for herself personally. “You shouldn’t really know who you are until you’re my age or even older,” she said of “Elle”. Because even if this is often forgotten in view of her impressive music career – Billie Eilish is actually still at the very beginning of her adult life.

