Billie Eilish, Coldplay and Elton John at concert series for climate protection and against poverty

Concerts from Los Angeles to Mumbai and with a number of greats from the music scene: with this line-up, Global Citizen Live wants to collect money for the environment and against poverty over the weekend. Billie Eilish is also there.

In numerous cities around the world, concerts are to be broadcast on television and online media on Saturday. The non-governmental organization Global Citizen was able to win some big names for this.















Glamor and glamor for more climate awareness, fair vaccine distribution and the fight against hunger and poverty: international greats of the music industry such as Coldplay, Billie Eilish and Elton John will perform at a worldwide concert series by the non-governmental organization Global Citizen. The concerts in New York, Paris, London, Seoul, Rio, Sydney, Mumbai and other cities will be broadcast over 24 hours on TV channels and in online media.

“On six continents, artists will lead citizens to urge governments, corporations and philanthropists to work together to protect the planet and fight poverty,” said Global Citizen. With the event, the organization marks the end of a week that was already dominated by climate protection during the general debate at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Billie Eilish, Coldplay and Jennifer Lopez perform in New York’s Central Park, where Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also expected. In Paris on the Champ de Mars by the Eiffel Tower, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, the Black Eyed Peas and Stormzy take to the stage. There will also be pre-recorded performances by boy band BTS in South Korea, DJ superstar Alok in Rio, as well as Kylie Minogue in London and Andrea Bocelli in Tuscany. A slew of other artists – including Metallica and The Weeknd – are also involved, either through live performances or video recordings.







Global Citizen has been behind other high profile charity events, including “Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World” in Los Angeles earlier this year. The organization describes itself as a movement that aims to end extreme poverty by 2030. Among other things, she advocates the planting of a billion trees and calls for the delivery of a billion vaccine doses to the poorest countries.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, supports the campaign. “More than 75 percent of the more than four billion doses of the corona vaccine administered to date have been administered in” only ten countries. ” “We cannot ignore this gross injustice or become complacent,” he said.

