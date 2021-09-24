Beyoncé: she knows “what it means to be alive”

Beyoncé recently celebrated her 40th birthday. In an open letter to her fans, she now shares some of her wisdom.

US superstar Beyoncé (“Crazy In Love”) celebrated her 40th birthday on September 4th. In a letter to her fans, which can be read on her official website, she thanks her for the numerous congratulations. She reveals how she feels at the age of 40.

It is important to “smell the roses” from time to time



“This is the first year in which I really understand what it means to be alive and to live in the moment,” writes the wife of rapper Jay-Z (51). For the first time she has “an understanding of how fragile life really is, how tough it can be at times, and therefore the importance of stopping and smelling the roses during the good times”.









Beyoncé thought he knew this before, “but I didn’t”. For the 28-time Grammy winner, her increasing maturity goes hand in hand with a growing understanding and a deeper joy. In her letter, she also reckons with the mistaken belief that life is only going downhill for women over 40. She feels better than ever in her life.

In addition to numerous fans, many stars also insisted on congratulating Beyoncé on his birthday at the beginning of the month. Some of them were featured in a video compiled by the US edition of Harper’s Bazaar fashion magazine. Singer Taylor Swift (31, “Blank Space”) said, for example, that she sees Beyoncé as a trailblazer for all female artists in the industry. There is not a word for how much she admires her colleague. Other well-wishers included Billie Eilish (19), Reese Witherspoon (45), First Lady Jill Biden (70), Ed Sheeran (30) and talk legend Oprah Winfrey (67).

