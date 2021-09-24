Benefit in the Weimar light house with the film “Proxima” | Weimar

The Soroptimist Clubs Weimar and Erfurt are calling for a benefit cinema evening in the Lichthaus on September 24th.

Weimar.

Soroptimists collect donations for children’s, youth and mothers’ homes in Erfurt.







After a long break from events, the members of the Soroptimist Clubs Weimar and Erfurt are looking forward to their next benefit cinema evening in the Lichthaus. In addition, Soroptimist International is celebrating its 100th birthday.

The “holidays” are intended to be a reminder of the work of the clubs and also to motivate others to stand up for equal rights for girls and women. Therefore, the proceeds from the cinema evening on September 24th this year will go to the children’s, youth and mothers’ home in Erfurt. Before the film starts, the clubs invite you to a champagne reception with homemade delicacies followed by a get-together in the cinema’s beer garden.

The film “Proxima” with Eva Green in the leading role will be shown, which addresses the conflicts that working mothers are exposed to: Sarah wants to be the first female astronaut to explore Mars. During training, she reaches her psychological and physical limits. In addition, she would not see her daughter on the mission for almost a year.





Binding reservations (tickets 17 euros, donations welcome) with name, telephone number and email address at kranz@kranz-pr.de or www.lichthaus.info. Tickets are also available from the Eckermann bookstore in Weimar.

Friday, September 24th, from 6 p.m.; Lichthaus cinema, Am Kirschberg 4

