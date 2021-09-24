Ben Affleck used his interviews to win back his JLo

Some celebrities are reluctant to comment on love or share an anecdote about their relationships with journalists, but Ben Affleck – who is a writer after all – is more than ready to get his girlfriend featured in the media. His latest article is a Adweek articlewho introduces Jennifer Lopez as the founder of J.Lo Beauty and “Brand Visionary”.

“She has incredible power”

In the article, Ben Affleck raves about JLo’s efforts to better represent and involve the Latin American community:

I am impressed by the impact Jennifer has on the world. As an artist, the best I can do is make films that touch a lot of people. Jennifer has inspired thousands of people who feel they have incredible power in this country. It is an effect that few people in history have had, an effect that I will never experience and that I can only look at and admire with respect.

This is nowhere near the first time that Ben Affleck has expressed his passion for his partner in the press. Even before the Bennifers were reborn, Ben Affleck featured on the May cover of InStyle Mentioned his ex-fiancée even before the star split from Alex Rodriguez.

I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely blown away by what she was doing day in and day out, the seriousness with which she accepted her job, her serenity and dedication to achieving her goals. To date, she is the most invested person I have met in this field. She has great talent, but she also worked really hard to get to where she is and I’m glad she got what she deserves.

“Where are you hiding your fountain of youth?”

Even if you are not a fan of conspiracy theories, the question quickly arises: Did Ben Affleck send indirect messages to JLo during his interviews? Did he reveal to Jennifer Lopez and the world his true feelings for her, word for word, in his interviews and articles? So said the actor to the opposite InStyle about Jennifer Lopez, not without flirting:









Where are you hiding your fountain of youth? Why are you still beautiful like 2003 while I look like I’m in my 40s .. at best?

Jennifer Lopez replied, “Ben is funny! He’s still so beautiful.” With so much flirting, who is surprised that the two kiss a few months later on a yacht off the coast of Italy?

At first glance, one might think that Bennifer 2.0 was born spontaneously from the ashes. In fact, in the year before they saw her again, Ben Affleck spoke frequently and openly about her in the press. As Jennifer Lopez at the Oscars for the film Queens was under discussion but was not awarded a prize, Ben Affleck promptly defended her: