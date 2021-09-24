Ben Affleck: Public declaration of love to Jennifer Lopez

For the first time, Ben Affleck reveals in an interview what particularly fascinates him about Jennifer Lopez and what experience put him in complete awe of her.

It’s the Hollywood romance of the year! Ben Affleck, 49, is deeply in love with his Jennifer Lopez, 52, and incredibly proud to be by her side. In a new interview with “AdWeek”, the actor raves about the Hollywood star in public for the first time.

Ben Affleck on Jennifer Lopez: “I am in awe of her impact on the world”



In the interview, Ben is visibly impressed by his great love: “I am in awe of their impact on the world. As an artist, I can barely make films that move people. Jennifer has inspired a huge number of people of all skin colors to not feeling marginalized. It’s an effect that few people in history have had. I’ll never find out how she did it, but I have the greatest respect for it and can only admire the ability in her. “









He admires her as a strong and successful woman



Ben Affleck shares what he saw when he accompanied Lopez to the New York Bronx earlier this month, where she supports small Latina-owned businesses: “I’ve seen women of color come up to Jennifer and tell her firsthand, what a great role model she is for these women in the business world, “says Affleck. The Hollywood star is impressed by the fact that she has inspired countless people and always gives them the feeling that they have a permanent place at the table in this country. “This is an effect that very few people have had in history. An experience that I will never have myself and that I can only treat with respect.” Truly a magical declaration of love that shows a lot of admiration and respect.

